UBS Announces Redemption of Eight ETNs

New York 08 Jun 2018, 16:30 Media Releases Americas UBS News Price Sensitive Information

New York, June 8, 2018 - UBS Investment Bank today announced that it will redeem all of the outstanding securities in each of the series set forth in the following table (collectively, the "Affected Securities"):

NYSE Arca Ticker ETN Name and Prospectus / Pricing Supplement* CUSIP Call Settlement Date MLPS ETRACS 1xMonthly Short Alerian MLP Infrastructure Total Return Index ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312514413778/d818791d424b3.htm) 902641612 June 26, 2018 UBM ETRACS UBS Bloomberg CMCI Industrial Metals Total Return ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312514414123/d818675d424b3.htm) 902641752 June 26, 2018 UBN ETRACS UBS Bloomberg CMCI Energy Total Return ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312514413692/d818743d424b3.htm) 902641745 June 26, 2018 UBC ETRACS UBS Bloomberg CMCI Livestock Total Return ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312514413731/d818491d424b3.htm) 902641828 June 26, 2018 LSVX VelocitySharesTM VIX Variable Long/Short ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312518043490/d538619d424b3.htm) 90274D176 June 26, 2018 BSWN VelocitySharesTM VIX Tail Risk ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312518043490/d538619d424b3.htm) 90274D168 June 26, 2018 XIVH VelocitySharesTM Short Volatility Hedged ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312518043490/d538619d424b3.htm) 90274D150 June 26, 2018 SPLX ETRACS Monthly Reset 2xLeveraged S&P 500 Total Return ETN (https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1114446/000119312514413826/d818715d424b3.htm) 90270L792 June 26, 2018

* The table above provides a hyperlink to the relevant prospectus, as supplemented by a prospectus supplement or product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for each of the Affected Securities, which are identified by their names.

Capitalized terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the relevant prospectus and (i) prospectus supplement or (ii) product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the Affected Securities.

With respect to each series of Affected Securities, the Call Settlement Amount (or, in the case of UBM, UBN, and UBC, the Redemption Amount) payable on the Call Settlement Date will be calculated as specified in the relevant prospectus and (i) prospectus supplement or (ii) product supplement and pricing supplement, as applicable, for the Affected Securities. UBS will pay the applicable Call Settlement Amount or Redemption Amount to investors holding Affected Securities on the applicable Call Settlement Date.

Each series of Affected Securities will be delisted from the NYSE Arca exchange prior to the open of trading on the Call Settlement Date.

Holders of the Affected Securities may choose to continue to hold their securities until the Call Settlement Date or choose to sell or redeem their Affected Securities prior to the applicable Call Settlement Date, in accordance with the terms of the Affected Securities.

None of the other ETNs offered by UBS are affected by this announcement.

