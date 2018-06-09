Technavio analysts forecast the global professional camcorder market to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005790/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global professional camcorder market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The superiority of smartphones is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global professional camcorder market. High-end smartphones replace various devices such as MP3 players and calculators. In the future, technologically advanced smartphones will have many features that are offered by a professional camcorder. Smartphones, as well as professional camcorders, are already capable of HD resolutions such as 1080p.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the popularity of online video content as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global professional camcorder market:

Global professional camcorder market: Popularity of online video content

For the past decade, the growing popularity of social networking websites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram is one of the major drivers of the global professional camcorder market. The number of videos being circulated online is increasing on a daily basis. The high penetration of Internet across geographies is allowing people to upload HD video content within seconds.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on consumer electronics, "Online videos are a source of entertainment for the internet users while they are a source of revenue for the content creators who upload their videos on video sharing platforms. The online video sharing platform allows beginners to showcase their talent. Many manufacturers are providing advanced features in their camcorders such as Wi-Fi, 4K, and 8K display formats, and waterproof features. The Wi-Fi feature helps in directly uploading the video on social networking websites."

Global professional camcorder market: APAC leads the global market

This market research report segments the global professional camcorder market based on technology (HD resolution and 4K resolution and above) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two technology segments, the HD resolution segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to approximately 56% of the market. The market share occupied by this segment is expected to decrease by almost 10% through the forecast period. The 4K resolution and above segment is expected to become the major shareholder of the global market by 2022.

APAC was the leading region for the global professional camcorder market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of more than 35%. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase steadily during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005790/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com