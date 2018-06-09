The global sonobuoy market is expected to register a CAGR of around 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005807/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global sonobuoy market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the market's growth is the growing demand for strengthening ASW capabilities. Anti-submarine are marine systems that are operated through the surface warship, aircraft, or submarines. Such technologies are developed to track, locate, and destroy hostile and potential pirate submarines underwater. Navies are developing and focusing more on ASW capabilities because of the regional proliferation of submarines.

This market research report on the global sonobuoy market 2018-2022 provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio predicts an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the introduction of new software for communication as one of the key emerging trends in the global sonobuoy market:

Global sonobuoy market: Introduction of new software for communication

Upgraded performance software is now being integrated into aircraft for better network connectivity. This will enhance the overall communication and navigation capabilities. The introduction of new software for better communication also includes multi-static, active coherent technology. Unlike monostatic conventional sonobuoys, the multi-static system allows sonobuoys to listen to the pings emitted by other bouys also.

"The software upgradation and better connectivity will augment the sonobuoy processing capability and expand the operator's recognition differential with improved sensors and higher-resolution displays. The technological advancement is also expected to improve the dispensing and monitoring capabilities of the aircraft," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on defense.

Global sonobuoy market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global sonobuoy market into the following end-users (defense, commercial, and special purposes) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The defense segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 60% of the market. This segment is expected to demonstrate a significant increase in market share during the forecast period.

The Americas held the highest share of the global sonobuoy market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. This market in this region is anticipated to grow steadily through 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180608005807/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com