Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US. This new report will provide expert market intelligence for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed analysis of the trends, drivers, and challenges.

The upgraded research report on the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's medical imaging portfolio. Medical imaging constitutes a key segment of the medical diagnostic industry, and technological improvements are helping the growth of the market. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the medical imaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include endoscopy devices, hypodermic needles, and contrast injectors.

Neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US: An overview of the market

Technavio's previous report on the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US projected the market to grow steadily at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, such as stroke, ischemic stroke, migraine, epilepsy, dementia, Parkinson's diseases, tension headache, and multiple sclerosis, across the US, is the primary growth driver for this market. The ability of neurology diagnostic and monitoring devices to aid in the continuous monitoring of patients in ICUs will lead to the growth of the market.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The high cost-effectiveness and portability of such devices is leading to the growth of this market. In this market study, analysts have observed that neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices are a more cost-effective alternative to medical imaging tools such as the CT scan and MRI. This will lead to increased utilization of these devices in hospitals and clinics."

Technavio's new report on the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market in the US: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving market growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players

Key trends influencing market shares

