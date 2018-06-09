Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global moist wound dressings market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the global moist wound dressings market, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the global moist wound dressings market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include operating room integration, non-vascular stents, and neurostimulation devices.

Global moist wound dressings market: Growth opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global moist wound dressings market projected EMEA as the largest market for moist wound dressings and most of the revenue stems from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia. The need for cost-efficient and faster healing by developing a moist environment for the wound has led to the growth of the moist wound dressings market in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The high prevalence of diabetes-associated chronic wounds among all age groups is a key driver supporting the growth of the market. Patients suffering from diabetes will often have the characteristics of multisystem disorder and that will affect the wound healing process. Therefore, the rise in the occurrence of diabetes and its associated chronic wounds will increase the demand for moist wound dressing therapies, thereby contributing to the market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global moist wound dressings market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global moist wound dressings market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Key trends influencing the market

Top market drivers impacting growth

Market opportunities and challenges

