

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The Brazilian Association of Animal Proteins (ABPA) criticized the decision of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce to apply provisional anti-dumping tariffs to poultry imports from Brazil. According to the association, the Chinese argument that the Brazilian product is causing harm to local producers is not true.



'The association reaffirms that there is no causal link between Brazilian poultry exports and possible local market situations,' ABPA said in a statement. The entity also stated that it considers the move 'a setback in the good trade ties built by Brazilians and Chinese throughout this decade.'



Despite the possible retraction of poultry exports, ABPA says that the flow of trade can be kept in the face of the growing demand of the Chinese market. In 2017, the Asian country received 391.4 thousand tons of chicken meat from Brazil or 9.2% of all that the country embarked in the period.



China's investigation into Brazilian chicken began in August 2017 at the request of local producers. According to ABPA, the process conducted by the Chinese Government included companies that do not export to the Asian country. The move, however, is preliminary and a final decision is expected for August. ABPA reiterated that it should monitor the process, in a bid to reverse the decision.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX