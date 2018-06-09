

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will begin applying anti-dumping tariffs from 18.8% to 38.4% on imports of Brazilian poultry as of tomorrow, according to a statement released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. The decision is preliminary.



'The Ministry of Commerce initially ruled that dumping occurred in chicken products imported from Brazil. China's poultry industry was substantially impaired and there was a causal link between dumping and injury,' the Ministry said in a statement.



From January to May 2018, Brazil exported 332.337 million tons of chicken meat to the Asian country, an increase of 7.5% compared to the volume exported in 2017. Through May, China was the second largest importer of this product, behind Saudi Arabia.



Throughout 2017, Brazil exported 760.571 million tons of chicken meat to China, 11.51% less than in 2016. Last year, China was the third largest importer of Brazilian poultry, behind Saudi Arabia and Japan.



