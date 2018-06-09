Technavio analysts forecast the global bakery packaging market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005041/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global bakery packaging market from 2018-2022.(Photo: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing vendor consciousness toward sustainable packaging as one of the key emerging trends in the global bakery packaging market. Players in the market are increasingly manufacturing sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions. This is because the world population is increasingly becoming aware of the ill-effects of synthetic and plastic products on the environment and eventually on human health. One of the significant problems that mankind is facing today is waste reduction. The propensity among urban consumers toward environment-friendly packaging solutions is rising owing to the increasing awareness of the consumer's surroundings. This is boosting a sustainable revolution across the global food packaging market, which is clearly impacting the market in focus.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing e-commerce as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global bakery packaging market:

Global bakery packaging market: Growing e-commerce

Increasing proliferation of baked products across e-commerce platforms is driving for wide-ranging packaging solutions. The encasing solutions are meant to keep the products safe and fresh during storage and delivery. In countries such as the US, China, and India, the increasing penetration rate of e-commerce is expected to drive the growth of the global packaging market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging, "In 2017, developed economies such as the US and Europe, were the most favorable markets for e-commerce. These regions are home to some of the e-commerce giants. However, the rise of the food-tech industry in emerging economies, with the proliferation of leading companies is expected to drive the market growth across the globe."

Global bakery packaging market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global bakery packaging market into the following products (flexible, rigid plastic, and metal) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major technology products, the flexible segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for 48% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to witness a decline by 2022. The fastest growing product is metals, which will account for nearly 15% of the total market share by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005041/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com