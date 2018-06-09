Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global ITSM market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005055/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global ITSM market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the global ITSM market, offering an up-to-date assessment of the market in the context of new developments, recent trends, along with an analysis of present-day competitors.

The upgraded research report on the global ITSM market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's IT professional services portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the IT professional services market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include product engineering services, payroll outsourcing services, helpdesk automation, sales acceleration technology, and software testing services.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global ITSM market: Growth opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global ITSM market projected that the Americas accounted for 56% of the market share during 2015. The ITSM market in the Americas is mainly driven by the increased adoption of SaaS-based ITSM solutions. Vendors are providing cost-effective ITSM solutions such as software applications and platforms on which developers can build customized IT solutions. Vendors are targeting the North American market as the customer base in this region has expanded significantly since 2014.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The management of digital IT environments necessitates efficient connectivity and IT services to support emerging technologies. At present, the digital enterprises require a more dynamic and expansive system of service management which includes mobility, cloud, social, and IOT. All these are delivered through networked digital services and platforms."

Technavio's new report on the global ITSM market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global ITSM market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Factors influencing the market shares

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Looking for the latest information on the global ITSM market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180609005055/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com