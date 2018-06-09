Financial Technology Blockchain Summit in 2018: The Financial Technology Blockchain Summit Attracted Over 2,000 Attendees from Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2018 / The "Financial Technology Blockchain Summit in 2018" hosted by the World Crypto Organization (WCO) was held at Sunway Resort Hotel recently. Over 2,000 blockchain practitioners and business leaders from Asian countries who were interested in the blockchain economy participated in this summit.

The Chairman of WCO, Mr. Nichloas Lim, said that in order to enable blockchain enthusiasts to have encrypted digital assets to store profits, WCO organization will launch the WCG BLOCKCHAIN with world's blockchain research teams and organizations. Jointly maintain the WCG BLOCKCHAIN digital assets.

This summit aims to improve the development of cryptography and provide basic conditions and resources for the eternal development of the cryptographic technology ecosystem, promoting the cooperation of global cryptographic organizations, and provide consultations and solutions for international cryptographic assets, through the expansion on application of international encryption assets and other encryption.

This summit focuses on four major subjects,such as technology, community, platform, and entrepreneurship, allowing attendees to deepen understand the financial technology and blockchain.

On the very day of the summit, Mr. Sebastian Ionut Diaconu, Chief Executive Officer of MBAEX, Mr. Randy Lee, President of World Crypto Asset Club, Mr. Zhang Linshen, Managing Director of CCG Mall, Mr. Zhao Zi Xiong, Vice President of International Blockchain Research and Development Club, Mr. Boey Chee Kun, Managing Director of MSOGO, Mr. Kevin Ng, the head of Institution of International Fintech, and Dr. Kamis Bin Awang, Vice Chancellor of Linton University College and Its Affiliated Institution signed the MOU, jointly promote and maintain the blockchain technology and development.

Mr. Nichloas Lim (from left), Mr. Sebastian Ionut Diaconu, Mr. Randy Lee, Mr. Zhang Linshen, Mr. Zhao ZiXiong, Mr. Boey Chee Kun, Mr. Kevin Ng and Dr. Kamis Bin Awang signing the MOU on the Financial Technology Blockchain Summit.

