Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2018) - American CuMo Mining Corporation (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) ("CuMoCo" or the "Company") announces as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release to clarify our disclosure in our filing of a 43-101 technical report dated May 29, 2018 (the Report). The Report was filed to support the evaluation of the effects of Ore-Sorting technology on the Preliminary Economics of the CuMo Project as detailed in a news release dated May 30, 2018. The Report produces several sections and values from previously filed reports which the Company continued to disclose.

The authors will clarify that certain values and assumptions used in the new 2018 Report that are derived from 2015 and 2009 reports continue to be current and valid. The authors have advised the Company that these values are current and valid, and that appropriate additional language will be added to the Report to support these conclusions.

The Report will be removed from the Company's website, as currently it should not be relied upon until the non-compliant issues are resolved within the amended Report. The Company will promptly disclose any changes to the status or results of the Preliminary Economics that result from preparation of the amended Report.

The Company does not expect material changes to the updated PEA because of amendments to the Report.

The amended Report will be reviewed by the BCSC and subsequently filed as soon as the review is completed.

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is the designated qualified person for the CuMo Project and the Calida Gold project and has prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

About CuMoCo

CuMoCo is focused on advancing its CuMo Project towards feasibility. CuMoCo is also advancing its Calida Gold project. Please visit cumoco.com, idahocumo.com and cumoproject.com.

About Sacre-Davis Engineering

Founded in 1986, Sacré-Davey Engineering provides multi-disciplined engineering and project management services to clients in the mining, oil and gas, heavy industrial and clean-tech sectors. Sacré-Davey is certified by the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of BC as an Organizational Quality Management Certified organization.

