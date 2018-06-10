PassTheSwag to the Official Song of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Vivo!

Global Smartphone Brand Vivo creates a dance to unite both football and music fans around the world for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Image and video link http://bit.ly/passtheswag

SHENZHEN, June 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global smartphone brand Vivo announced the launch of Vivo PassTheSwag, a global dance movement aimed to unite both football and music fans around the world to create an iconic memorable moment for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The initiative will bring people together through a common dance language and to the tunes of the Official Song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, 'Live it Up', by Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi. Vivo hopes to empower fans to capture unforgettable memories and express themselves through Vivo PassTheSwag during the World Cup, aligning with its product focus on creating smartphones with quality sound, ultimate photographic experience and cutting-edge technology.

As part of the launch, fans from all around the world are encouraged to share videos of themselves on social media as they PassTheSwag to the tune of the Official Song. Throughout the tournament, fans watching it live will also be encouraged to PassTheSwag during the Vivo Super DJ Show at all 64 matches.

Speaking about the announcement, Michael Chang, Brand Director, International Business, Vivo, said, "The FIFA World Cup is the biggest stage in world football, and a massive celebration which brings together people from across the globe. In sponsoring the 2018 FIFA World Cup, we encourage fans to go beyond being just an audience, but to become a participant, a creator, and to enable extraordinary moments to be seen, shared and remembered."

"Globally, we've seen how, when tied together, music and performance goes hand-in-hand with sports to create truly extraordinary moments. PassTheSwag brings to life our campaign theme "My Time, My FIFA World Cup", in getting everyone excited and by allowing fans to be part of the World Cup through a fun and catchy dance", added Chang.

Vivo PassTheSwag is part of the Vivo Super Time project which also consists of music themed activities like the Vivo Super DJ Show at all the matches, and Vivo Super Time during the Official Song Performance at the Final Match Show. Together with the Vivo Super Fan photographer programme, which provides fans unprecedented pitch-side, stadium and warm up session access to capture and share these extraordinary moments, Vivo Super Time is part of the brand's global World Cup campaign, 'My time, My FIFA World Cup'.

As a global brand targeting passionate young consumers, Vivo signed a six-year sponsorship agreement in 2017 with FIFA that will run until 2022, which includes sponsorship of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cup and the FIFA Confederations Cup.

Instagram: @Vivomobile PassTheSwag VivoSuperTime FIFA WorldCup

Facebook: @vivoMobileInt PassTheSwag VivoSuperTime FIFA WorldCup

About Vivo

A global smartphone brand focused on introducing perfect sound quality and ultimate photography with cutting-edge technology, vivo develops innovative and stylish products for young people. We now have over two hundred million users and are one of the preferred brands of young people around the world. As an Official Sponsor of the FIFA World Cup, vivo believes in the importance of encouraging young people to embrace self-expression and an energetic lifestyle.

More information about our innovative smartphones can be found at www.vivo.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/703269/Vivo_PassTheSwag.jpg