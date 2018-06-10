Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global embolic protection devices market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous embolic protection devices market research to offer an up-to-date analysis of the market with regards to the innovations, current competitive landscape and latest trends and drivers, to provide new predictions for the forecast period.

The upgraded research report on the global embolic protection devices market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's cardiovascular devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the cardiovascular devices market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include LVAD, automated external defibrillator, intragastric balloons, peripherally inserted central catheter, and defibrillators.

Global embolic protection devices market: Growth opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global embolic protection devices market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015 when compared to APAC and EMEA. In the Americas, the growth could be attributed to the extensive use of embolic protection devices through distal or proximal insertion with subsequent aspiration for angiographic procedures. The volume of angiography is increasing owing to the adoption of these devices for minimally invasive procedures, with most people preferring cath-labs for such techniques.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "The global market for embolic protection devices will exhibit remarkable growth during the estimated period and will be positively affected by the preference for minimally invasive procedures with improved medical imaging. Presently, medical facilities from across the globe have started shifting toward minimally invasive procedures that involve the use of radiotherapy and imaging technologies; thus, expanding the treatment options for peripheral vascular diseases, such as deep vein thrombosis. PVD can cause heart attacks and strokes if left untreated. To treat the disease, physicians perform angioplasty or insert stents in the blood vessels through small incisions during minimally invasive surgeries. Such processes help minimize trauma and pain and reduce the risks of infection in the blood vessels."

Technavio's new report on the global embolic protection devices market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

