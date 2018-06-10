Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global vials primary packaging market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180610005029/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global vials primary packaging market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the vials primary packaging market and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment.

The upgraded research report on the global vials primary packaging market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's packaging portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the packaging market, covering different regions and top industry segments. Some of the topics include transparent barrier packaging film, ambient food packaging, contract packaging, green packaging, and pouch packaging machinery.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global vials primary packaging market: Growth opportunity analysis

Technavio's previous report on the global vials primary packaging market projected that North America showed the highest potential in 2015 when compared to APAC, Europe, and ROW. High demand for vials can be attributed to the increased occurrences of diseases and increased need of preservation of the medical solutions. In countries such as the US, glass vials packaging accounted for a major share of the region and the growing demand for innovative forms of pharmaceutical packaging will boost the dominance of North America in this market during the forecast period.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "In the global vials primary packaging market, stringent government regulations and industry standards for packaging of pharmaceutical-related products have a positive impact on the growth. As per regulations, pharmaceutical drugs need high barrier packaging materials and sealants that are impermeable and resistant to solvents, grease, chemicals, and heat for better security protection. Developing countries such as China and India have upgraded their industry standards for vials packaging of medical supplies to maintain quality, safety, and reduce breakage, spillage, and contamination. Increased government regulations and standardization related to pharmaceutical devices and products are compelling the players to upgrade their products, which will augment the demand for vials primary packaging during the forecast period."

Technavio's new report on the global vials primary packaging market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global vials primary packaging market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top factors driving the market growth

Factors influencing the market shares

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

Looking for the latest information on the global vials primary packaging market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180610005029/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com