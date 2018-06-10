Century 21 Mountain Lifestyles: Asheville NC Real Estate Agent and Co-Owner of Blue Ridge Daylilies Announces the Start of the Peak Bloom Season

Eric Simpson, a Real Estate Agent with Century 21 Mountain Lifestyles and Co-Owner of Blue Ridge Daylilies, is Looking Forward to Welcoming Visitors to the Beautiful Farm Starting on June 11

WEAVERVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2018 / Eric Simpson, an Asheville NC real estate agent with Century 21 Mountain Lifestyles, and co-owner of Blue Ridge Daylilies, is pleased to announce that peak bloom season will be starting soon at the farm. Peak bloom starts June 11 and visitors are welcome to visit the beautiful daylilies farm from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., rain or shine 7 days a week.

To learn more about Blue Ridge Daylilies, which Simpson co-owns with Robert Selman, please check out http://blueridgedaylilies.com/.

As a spokesperson for Blue Ridge Daylilies noted, the farm is located at 872 Lower Flat Creek Road in the beautiful mountains of Alexander, North Carolina. The daylilies farm is at an elevation of 2,300 feet in a mountain valley with several streams surrounded by wooded hills, just 15 minutes north of Asheville and 4 miles past Weaverville.

"The garden includes two acres of daylilies with more than 1,500 registered daylily cultivars and thousands of daylily seedlings, surrounded by extensive display beds and borders filled with conifers, ornamental shrubs and grasses, rhododendrons, daffodils and hardy perennials," the spokesperson noted, adding that the use of color and texture in the landscape over the years along with the well-grown daylilies and a large collection of whimsical garden art continue to delight over 300 garden visitors each bloom season.

In addition to his work at Blue Ridge Daylilies, Eric Simpson is also an Asheville NC real estate agent. He thoroughly enjoys showing his clients homes for sale in Weaverville as well as the surrounding mountain real estate.

"It is such a pleasure to serve the real estate needs of the greater Asheville community with outstanding dedication, timely communication, and the expert care and commitment you deserve," Simpson said.

"Exceeding your expectations and securing your satisfaction is my ultimate goal."

Simpson said he and Selman are looking forward to meeting the hundreds of visitors who are expected to visit Blue Ridge Daylilies starting in mid-June. Guests can also check out a number of upcoming garden events at the farm, including Art in the Garden on Tuesday, June 26.

About Century 21 Mountain Lifestyles:

Century 21 Mountain Lifestyles is a local Real Estate firm in Asheville, NC serving the surrounding Western North Carolina markets in Asheville, Arden, Weaverville, Hendersonville, and Tryon. For more information, please visit https://www.c21mountainlifestyles.com/.

Contact:

Julia Campbell

JCampbell@c21mountainlifestyles.com

(864)437-0122

SOURCE: Century 21 Mountain Lifestyles