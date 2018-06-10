Technavio analysts forecast the global automation-as-a-service market to grow at a CAGR of close to 20% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180610005033/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automation-as-a-service market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The proliferation of IoT and intelligent devices in automation is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global automation-as-a-service market. IoT is an interconnection between devices and allows the exchange of large volumes of data stored in the cloud. The adoption of IoT devices has encouraged the growth of automation as these devices provide centralized access to business operations through a number of connected devices. This data, however, needs to be organized to simplify data analysis and presentation. IoT enables better connectivity of the devices used in automation and resolves all the crucial, business process-related issues.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the growing demand for the automation of business processes as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automation-as-a-service market:

Global automation-as-a-service market: Growing demand for the automation of business processes

Automation-as-a-service helps in streamlining the workflow of business processes by automating repetitive tasks such as asset management, ticketing systems, compliances, and auditing. These tasks are very time-consuming, and the time spent on them can be used to do more vital work. Automation also allows organizations to shift from slow manual business processes to more reliable and faster processes across the organization.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forIT professional services, "The global automation-as-a-service market is growing rapidly owing to the increasing demand for automation. It enables organizations to maintain all their transactions records and also ensure the security and privacy of the data, which is a major concern for organizations."

Global automation-as-a-service market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automation-as-a-service market into the following end-components (services and solutions) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automation-as-a-service market in 2017. It accounted for a market share of approximately 43%. It was followed by EMEA and APAC. APAC is expected to project the fastest growth during the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180610005033/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com