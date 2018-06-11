

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release April figures for core machine orders, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, core machine orders were down 3.9 percent on month and 2.4 percent on year.



Japan also will see May numbers for money stock and machine tool orders. In April, the M2 money stock was up 3.3 percent and M3 was up 2.8 percent. Machine tool orders surged 22.0 percent on year.



New Zealand will provide Q1 figures for manufacturing activity. In the three months prior, activity was up 2.8 percent and volume expanded 1.0 percent.



Malaysia will see April data for industrial and manufacturing production; in March, they were up an annual 3.1 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Australia are closed on Monday for the queen's birthday and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX