OBE Investiture of TIGA's CEO Dr Richard Wilson Held at Buckingham Palace

TIGA, the network for game developers and digital publishers and the trade association representing the UK video games industry, is delighted to report that the Investiture of its CEO, Dr Richard Wilson, as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) has taken place. The Investiture at Buckingham Palace in London was held by The Prince of Wales on 6th June 2018.

Dr Richard Wilson was appointed an OBE in the New Year 2018 Honours List for services to the video games industry.

Richard has served as CEO of TIGA since March 2008. His vision has been to make the UK the best place in the world to develop games. Richard played a critical and leading role in the successful campaign for, and design of, Video Games Tax Relief, a measure which is creating scores of studios, thousands of jobs and millions of pounds of investment in our sector. Since the introduction of Video Games Tax Relief in 2014, the UK games industry has grown 7 per cent per annum, far above the national UK growth rate.

Richard has also:

played a crucial role in developing ideas and campaigning for policies that are driving growth in the video games industry, including improved R&D Tax Credits, and a Prototype Fund;

transformed the industry's profile in the media and in political circles;

introduced the TIGA University Accreditation system to support the next generation of games developers;

helped to professionalise the industry by publishing best practice information and advice, delivering business conferences, and recognising excellence via the sensational annual TIGA Games Industry Awards;

transformed TIGA into a growing, profitable, and successful business; and

won 24 awards and commendations and been Investors in People accredited three times.

In addition to his role at TIGA, Richard serves on Creative Skillset's Video Games Skills Council; is a director of the European Game Developers' Federation; is a Visiting Professor at the University of Portsmouth; and is a Vice-President of the charity SpecialEffect.

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"I am thrilled, thankful and privileged to have been appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire at the Investiture at Buckingham Palace. I would like to thank the Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood at St James Palace and everyone involved in the Investiture at Buckingham Palace for making the event such a happy, wonderful and memorable occasion.

"I would like to thank the TIGA Board, the TIGA team, and the TIGA network for giving me the opportunity to serve, support and strengthen the video games industry. I would also like to thank all those people who have helped, assisted and supported me in my role at TIGA.

"At TIGA, my vision, objective and strategy is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop games. I plan to continue to change, improve and enhance the business environment to strengthen TIGA members, our creative and high technology industries and our economy."

