

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The M2 money stock in Japan was up 3.2 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 1,003.2 trillion yen. That was unchanged from the April reading following a downward revision from 3.3 percent.



The M3 money stock was up 2.7 percent on year to 1,331.3 trillion yen - again unchanged from the previous month following a downward revision from 2.8 percent.



The L money stock advanced an annual 3.0 percent to 1,743.5, slowing from 3.1 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX