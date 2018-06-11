

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan surged a seasonally adjusted 10.1 percent on month in April, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.



That topped expectations for a gain of 2.4 percent following the 3.9 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders jumped 9.,6 percent - again beating forecasts for 3.8 percent following the 2.4 percent decline in the previous month.



The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan increased by 12.6 percent on month and 9.7 percent on year in April.



