Are you going football crazy? Six destinations where you can score a break from the football madness

SINGAPORE, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you among those who would rather catch the flu than watch a game of football? No need to go to such drastic measures come 14 June when the games kick off - Agoda has some suggestions on where to escape the football madness. You're welcome!

1. Koror Island, Republic of Palau

Head to the South Pacific island of Palau where abundant marine life, volcanos and epic waterfalls are the main attractions. Palau also wins bonus points for not having national football team. Check out the Palau Royal Resort for beach views and vibes.

2. Baler, Philippines

You'll likely meet more surfing fiends than football fans in Baler, also known as the 'birthplace of surfing in the Philippines'. Home to sandy beaches and epic waves, plus scenic winding mountain roads and hiking excursions, this island won't get a 'red card' from you. Bright and breezy Costa Pacifica Resort on Sabang Beach is the ideal basecamp.

3. North West Cape, Western Australia

The North West Cape in Western Australia is home to the Cape Range National Park and Ningaloo Reef, where you'll encounter exotic wildlife that don't care about 'games of two halves'.Sal Salis, an exclusive safari camp surrounded by only bush and beach, makes an ideal basecamp for exploring the area.

4. Galle, Sri Lanka

Renowned for its cricket, rather than football, enjoy the gentle pace and laidback streets of Galle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. There'll be no penalties for shopping on this trip. Fort Square Boutique Villa, which is conveniently located in Galle's city center, is worth a visit.

5. Pangkor Laut Island, Malaysia

You won't risk being 'offside' with your own private island. Pangkor Laut Resort is made up of 140 villas and 8 estates on privately-owned 300-acre island, offering complete privacy amidst gorgeous ocean views.

6. Raja Ampat, Indonesia

For a truly 'off the grid' experience, head to the Raja Ampat, where the lack of internet and Wi-Fi mean you will easily lose track what day it is, let alone whether the football is still on. At the Waiwo Dive Resort, you can kick back and relax with massages and yoga classes.

