NTT DOCOMO International PR Public Relations Department Tel: +81-3-5156-1366 Fax: +81-3-5501-3408 URL: www.nttdocomo.com Contact: https://nes.nttdocomo.co.jp/PINQ01/showinquiry.do

TOKYO, June 8, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - NTT DOCOMO, INC. today announced that it has joined the corporate affiliate program of the Stanford Data Science Initiative (SDSI).Established in 2014, the SDSI affiliate program facilitates collaborative research between the private sector and faculty studying data-science and big-data at Stanford University's School of Engineering. Participating companies collaborate with SDSI on research projects as well as learn about emerging research through hosted campus visits, visiting scholars, conferences and workshops.Data scientists from DOCOMO will visit SDSI on a short-term basis to research data analysis and receive advice on resolving various issues related to DOCOMO's business. In addition, they will collaborate with the faculty associated with SDSI on subjects of mutual interest through research projects in which students will be invited to participate. DOCOMO is pursuing themes such as predicting customer behavior based on approved data, recommending information suited to customer needs, and reinforcing learning to optimize business operations.Since May 2018, DOCOMO has been pursuing business initiatives centered on its "d POINT CLUB" membership point system. The initiatives involve digital marketing to better understand customers and provide them with highly tailored services.Going forward, DOCOMO will continue striving to provide customers with new value and stimulating experiences through state-of-the-art digital-marketing initiatives.About NTT DOCOMONTT DOCOMO provides innovative, convenient and secure mobile services that enable smarter living for each customer. The company serves over 65 million mobile customers in Japan via advanced wireless networks, including a nationwide 3G network and one of the world's first commercial LTE networks. Leveraging its unique capabilities as a mobile operator, DOCOMO is a leading developer of cutting-edge technologies for NFC mobile payments, mobile GPS, mobile TV, intuitive mobile assistance, environmental monitoring, smart grids and much more. Overseas, the company provides technical and operational expertise to eight mobile operators and other partner companies. NTT DOCOMO is listed on the Tokyo (9437) and New York (DCM) stock exchanges. Please visit https://www.nttdocomo.co.jp/english/ for more information.Source: NTT DOCOMOContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.