

BEIJING - The China stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, skidding almost 50 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,065-point plateau and it may open under pressure again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is uncertain, with higher closes from Europe and the United Sates overshadowed by renewed concerns of a trade war after a contentious G7 meeting. A fall in crude oil prices adds to the soft sentiment.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index plunged 42.35 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 3,067.15 after trading between 3,053.29 and 3,100.68. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 16.56 points or 0.94 percent to end at 1,751.40.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declined 1.93 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.06 percent, China Construction Bank dropped 2.09 percent, China Merchants tumbled 2.42 percent, Ping An Insurance retreated 1.34 percent, China Life plunged 2.82 percent, PetroChina shed 0.25 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.31 percent, China Shenhua Energy was down 1.83 percent, China Vanke plummeted 2.48 percent, CITIC Securities slid 2.16 percent and Baoshan Iron fell 0.34 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened lower Friday but rebounded as the day progressed. With the turnaround, the Dow and the S&P hit their best closing levels in three months.



The Dow climbed 75.12 points or 0.30 percent to 25,316.53, the NASDAQ gained 10.44 points or 0.14 percent to 7,645.51 and the S&P rose 8.66 points or 0.31 percent to 2,779.03. For the week, the Dow soared 2.8 percent, the S&P surged 1.6 percent and the NASDAQ jumped 1.2 percent.



The rebound by stocks came as traders kept a close eye on any developments out of the G7 summit in Canada.



The summit focused on trade relations amid the ongoing dispute over President Donald Trump imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.



Crude oil inched lower Friday as the dollar strengthened on safe have demand amid a breakdown in trade relations between the U.S. and its closest allies. West Texas Intermediate oil for July fell 21 cents or 0.3 percent to $65.74/bbl.



