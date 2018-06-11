sprite-preloader
Montag, 11.06.2018

WKN: A2JK8H ISIN: CA09204B2093 Ticker-Symbol: BCD1 
Aktie:
11.06.2018 | 06:20
ACCESSWIRE

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. Appoint New Chairman and Interim CEO

Unanimous Consent of Directors in Lieu of Special Meeting of The Board of Directors of Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc.

ROCKWALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / Pursuant to the provisions of Delaware Business Corporations Act, as amended, the undersigned directors, being all of the directors elected to the board of Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC PINK: BDGR) , a Delaware corporation, (the "Company"), acting by unanimous written consent, hereby adopt the following corporation resolutions and hereby consent to the taking of the actions set forth therein.

RESOLVED: The Board of Directors hereby unanimously elects Dr. Phillip Duchamp M.D. as a director and appoints Dr. Duchamp as Chairman of the Board.

RESOLVED FURTHER, that the Board of directors unanimously elects Dr. Phillip Duchamp M.D. as interim Chief Executive Officer to serve at the pleasure of the Board.

RESOLVED FURTHER, that the Company's officers are authorized by the Board of Directors to execute all the documents necessary to carry out the resolutions of the Board of Directors contained in these Minutes.

The execution of this Consent, which may be accomplished in counterparts, will constitute a written waiver of any notice required by the Delaware Business Corporation Act or this corporation's Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.

Dated: June 10, 2018

Dei Lanza, Sole Director

SOURCE: Black Dragon Resource Companies


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE