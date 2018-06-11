

ARMONK (dpa-AFX) - International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced Monday a major expansion of its cloud capabilities with plans to launch 18 new availability zones for the IBM Cloud across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.



IBM Cloud's new availability zones will be in high demand centers in Germany and UK in Europe, Tokyo and Sydney in Asia-Pacific, and Washington, DC and Dallas, Texas in North America.



An availability zone is an isolated instance of cloud inside a data center region, with independent power, cooling and networking to strengthen fault tolerance. IBM Cloud already operates in nearly 60 locations.



In addition, oil and gas company ExxonMobil, eye health company Bausch + Lomb and Australian bank Westpac are migrating central workloads to the IBM Cloud.



ExxonMobil has adopted IBM Cloud as the foundation for their Speedpass+ mobile app developed by IBM Services. It is available to motorists at more than 11,000 Exxon and Mobil gas stations across the US.



Bausch + Lomb chose IBM Cloud for its next-generation cataract surgical system, Stellaris Elite.



David Kenny, senior vice president, IBM Watson & Cloud Platform, said, 'Our continued cloud investment and growing client roster reflect that companies are increasingly seeking hybrid cloud environments that offer cutting edge tools including AI, analytics, IoT and blockchain to maximize their benefits.'



