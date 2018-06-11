Openbravo Accelerates Growth in France With the Appointment of Three Retail Software Executives and a New Office in Lille

LILLE, France, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Openbravo, the global cloud POS and retail management software solution vendor for agile and innovative omnichannel retailing, today announced the appointment of Bruno Menteaux, Flora Wengerow and Christophe Dubuis as well as the opening of a new office in Lille. International expansion will continue with the official announcement in July of a new office in Dubai that will support company growth in the Middle East.

Strenghtened team with former Cylande and Mi9 Retail senior managers

"We are thrilled to welcome Bruno, Flora and Christophe and look forward to benefiting from their valuable expertise and perspectives to accelerate business growth in France, which is one of our strategic markets." said Marco de Vries, Chief Executive Officer.

With more than 20 years of Experience in the retail software space, Mr. Bruno Menteaux is the former COO of Cylande. From his new position as General Manager for France & Northern Europe Mr.Menteaux will be in charge of leading the growth in France and facilitating expansion into other countries in Northern Europe.

Ms. Flora Wengerow joins also from Cylande, where she gained extensive experience working with French retail leaders for over 10 years. From her new position as Services and Pre-sales Director France & Northern Europe she will manage the team that supports sales and delivery activities.

Mr. Christophe Dubois also brings more than 20 years of experience in retail software sales working with companies like Oracle Micros and Mi9 Retail. From his new position as Sales Director France he will be in charge of growing the customer base.

Commenting on the new appointments and the Openbravo strategy in France, Mr. Menteaux said: "Based on our extensive experience in IT services for retail we are convinced that with its 100% cloud and mobile solutions, Openbravo meets the needs of retailers for omnichannel and digital transformation. The fact that major French retailers such as BUT or Decathlon already trust Openbravo demonstrates its huge potential.".

New office in Lille, the European retail place

The new office in Lille, based in the EuraTechnologies Parc will support the growth strategy in France and Northern Europe, adding to the other office in France (Paris), and the offices in India, Mexico, Spain, and the soon to open office in Dubai.

To learn more visit http://www.openbravo.com/about/news .

