Black & Veatch Holding Company: Black & Veatch's PRICO© technology crucial to first shipments of LNG from converted vessel

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full commercial operations have officially begun aboard Golar LNG's Hilli Episeyo, the pioneering floating liquified natural gas (FLNG) vessel featuring Black & Veatch's patented PRICO© technology solution. The first two cargos of LNG produced aboard the ship have left Cameroon, marking a major milestone in global market confidence in FLNG solutions.

Golar LNG announced June 4 that the Hilli Episeyo has been formally accepted under its Liquefaction Tolling Agreement with Perenco Cameroon SA and Societe Nationale des Hydrocarbures. Moored off the coast of Cameroon, the Hilli Episeyo recently completed its first cargo loading operation, followed by completion of a second loading operation in early June.

The Hilli Episeyo is the world's first FLNG vessel developed as a conversion project from an LNG carrier. The transfers of LNG cargo from the Hilli Episeyo establish Cameroon as the world's 20th LNG exporter and demonstrate FLNG's growing advantage in moving natural gas supply to key markets.

The primary contract for the FLNG vessel conversion was executed with Singapore's Keppel Shipyard Limited in July 2014. Keppel simultaneously entered into a sub-contract with Black & Veatch, which provided its licensed PRICO technology, performed detailed engineering and process design, specified and procured topside equipment, and provided commissioning support for the FLNG vessel topsides and liquefaction process.

Black & Veatch's PRICO© technology uses a single-mixed refrigerant loop for natural gas liquefaction. That process provides several key benefits, including requiring minimal equipment and a compact process footprint that makes it ideal for offshore liquefaction.

"The first dispatches of cargo prove that the concept of converting an LNG carrier to an LNG production platform is commercially viable," said Bob Germinder, Black & Veatch Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Floating Oil & Gas Solutions. "These transfers are powerful confirmation that our technology provides clients with a major advantage in LNG production and shipment."

FLNG solutions are a cost-effective and rapid-delivery alternative to traditional onshore facilities, which is particularly crucial in natural gas' current low-price environment. Commercial viability was named by survey respondents as the top driver for making FLNG investment decisions, followed by implementation costs, according to Black & Veatch's most recent Strategic Directions: Natural Gas Industry Report (https://pages.bv.com/SDR-Natural-Gas-Industry-DL.html#_ga=2.265093967.1968895997.1520367285-2053330617.1505153285). Cost and speed of delivery are top priorities for investors.

Black & Veatch has grown its relationship with Golar since 2011, going from concept to front-end design to design and delivery of FLNG vessel conversions.

Editor's notes:

Black & Veatch has supported LNG infrastructure development (https://www.bv.com/markets/liquefied-natural-gas-lng)s (https://www.bv.com/markets/liquefied-natural-gas-lng) for more than 50 years, combining technology and know-how on LNG production, storage, regasification and send out facilities with seamless solutions for design, procurement, fabrication and construction.



Black & Veatch recently delivered the regasification system for the world's first barge-based FLNG regasification and storage unit. The barge-based floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) was delivered in December 2017 from a shipyard in Nantong, China for global oil and gas shipper Exmar (http://www.exmar.be/en).



Black & Veatch was recently named EPC Contractor of the Year, an award presented at the LNG USA Summit 2018 (https://www.lng-usa.com/) in Houston. The honor recognized the company's advanced capabilities in executing complex projects and coincides with increasing investor interest in flexible, cost-effective LNG solutions that can more quickly move supply to end users.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is an employee-owned, global leader in building critical human infrastructure in Energy, Water, Telecommunications and Government Services. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people in over 100 countries through consulting, engineering, construction, operations and program management. Our revenues in 2017 were US$3.4 billion. Follow us on www.bv.com (http://www.bv.com/) and in social media.

Media Contact Information:

CHRISTOPHER CLARK | +1 913-458-2778 P | +1 816-674-0572 M | ClarkCA@bv.com (mailto:ClarkCA@bv.com)

24-HOUR MEDIA HOTLINE | +1 866-496-9149