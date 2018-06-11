Nordic Nanovector to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Betalutin Reverses Resistance to Anti-CD20 Treatment in NHL Cells

OSLO, Norway, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that a poster reporting the ability of Betalutin (177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan) to reverse resistance to anti-CD20 treatment in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) cell lines will be presented at the inaugural AACR International Meeting: Advances in Malignant Lymphoma (22-26 June, Boston, MA, USA).

The preclinical data, described in an abstract published online (link here), demonstrate that treatment of rituximab-resistant NHL cells with Betalutin significantly elevated the expression of the CD20 receptor on the surface of cells. The increase in CD20 receptors re-sensitizes the cells to the anti-CD20 NHL immunotherapies rituximab (Rituxan) and obinutuzumab (Gazyva/Gazyvaro), causing increased tumour cell death.

These results support previous preclinical studies that highlight the synergistic anti-tumour effects of combining Betalutin with rituximab immunotherapy. Nordic Nanovector is planning to investigate this novel combination therapy in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma in the Archer-1 Phase 1b clinical study. This study is targeting dosing of the first patient in the second half of 2018.

Details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Poster Title: 177Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan has the potential to counteract resistance to rituximab and obinutuzumab in non-Hodgkin's lymphoma Session

Date and Time: Saturday 23 June, 11:45 AM to 1:45 PM (Eastern Daylight Time)

Poster Session A: Basic and Translational Science 1

Location: Salon F, 4th floor, Boston Marriot Copley Plaza Permanent

Abstract Number: A28

The poster will be available on the company's website at the time of the presentation: www.nordicnanovector.com.

About Nordic Nanovector

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 20 billion by 2024. Nordic Nanovector intends to retain marketing rights and to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in core markets. Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com

