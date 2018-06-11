Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Issue of Equity

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR"). With the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

11June 2018

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (the "Company")

CAPITAL RAISING

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Placing and subscription to raise £500,000 (€569,390)

• Placing and subscription for a total of11,111,111new ordinary shares at 4.5 pence per share to raise £500,000 (€569,390) before expenses and issue of388,889Broker Warrants

• The proceeds will be applied primarily for exploration drilling programmes and the advancement of the Company's diamond projects and for other general working capital

Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration company focused on Finland, is pleased to announce that it has conditionally raised £500,000 (€569,390), prior to expenses, through a placing and subscription (the "Placing") of a total of 11,111,111 new ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company (the "Placing Shares"), at a price of 4.5 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price").

The Placing is conditional, inter alia, on admission of the Placing Shares to trading on AIM. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing issued ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares").

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Placing to fund the further advancement of the Company's principal diamond opportunities including:

Drilling to discover the source of the green diamond recently discovered in a till sample at Kuhmo

Drilling of the Riihivaarä kimberlite which the Company has also recently discovered to test for micro diamonds;

Micro diamond test work on drill core from the recently acquired Lahtojoki Diamond deposit;

Undertake further till sampling to explore for diamond potential adjacent to the Lahtojoki diamond deposit; and

initiate environmental studies and for working capital generally.

Directors participation

As part of the Placing, certain of the Directors have agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 2,222,222 Placing Shares. The Directors' participation in the Placing and their resultant shareholding following admission of the Placing Shares to trading ("Admission") is as follows:







Director



Placing participation Placing Shares subscribed for



Resultant Shareholding Percentage interest in the enlarged issued share capital £ No. No. Professor Richard Conroy* 25,000 555,556 5,338,912 15.48 Maureen Jones 5,000 111,111 639,990 1.86 Séamus FitzPatrick 20,000 444,444 481,341 1.40 Dr Sor?a Conroy 50,000 1,111,111 1,129,911 3.28 100,000 2,222,222 7,590,154 22.01

* Of the 5,338,912 Ordinary Shares beneficially held by Professor Richard Conroy, 1,232,601 are held by Conroy Plc a company in which Professor Conroy has a controlling interest.

The participation of Professor Richard Conroy, Maureen Jones, Séamus FitzPatrick and Dr Sor?a Conroy in the Placing is a related party transaction pursuant to Rule 13 of the AIM Rules for Companies. The independent director of the Company (being Louis Maguire), having consulted with the Company's Nominated Adviser, consider the terms of the Placing to be fair and reasonable insofar as the Shareholders are concerned.

Admission to AIM

Application has been made to AIM for the Placing Shares to be admitted to trading. It is expected that admission will become effective on 15 June 2018.

Following the issue of the Placing Shares, and for the purposes of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company's total issued share capital on Admission will consist of 34,489,178 Ordinary Shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In conjunction with the Placing the Company is issuing 388,889 Broker Warrants, which are exercisable at the Placing Price until 11 December 2020, to Brandon Hill.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc commented:

"We are pleased to be able to fund an additional drilling programme and undertake further exploration work at Kuhmo. Following the recent discovery of the green diamond in the till sample at Kuhmo we are very enthusiastic about the opportunities for the Company and look forward to updating shareholders in due course. Moreover, the Board of the Company are contributing to the placing and the Company thanks them for their support. "

Further Information :

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, Karelian Diamond Resources plc Tel:+353-1-479-6180 Virginia Bull /Nick Harriss, Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad) Tel:+44-20-3328-5656 Jonathan Evans, Brandon Hill Capital Tel:+44-20-3463-5000 Michael Padley, Lothbury Financial Services Tel:+44-20-3290-0707 Don Hall, Hall Communications Tel: +353-1-660-9377

http://www.kareliandiamondresources.com

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of that Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Professor Richard Thomas Walter Lawrence Conroy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of the Company b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Karelian Diamond Resources plc b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary Shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN for Karelian Diamond Resources plc Ordinary Shares:

IE00BD09HK61 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares via a placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - 4.5 pence per ordinary share

Volume - 555,556 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Maureen Theresa Anne Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of the Company b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Karelian Diamond Resources plc b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary Shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN for Karelian Diamond Resources plc Ordinary Shares:

IE00BD09HK61 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares via a placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - 4.5 pence per ordinary share

Volume - 111,111 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Séamus Philip FitzPatrick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of the Company b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Karelian Diamond Resources plc b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Ordinary Shares of €0.00025 each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN for Karelian Diamond Resources plc Ordinary Shares:

IE00BD09HK61 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares via a placing c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price - 4.5 pence per ordinary share

Volume - 444,444 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 11 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue