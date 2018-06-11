Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-06-11 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortna Issuer Market me ================================================================================ 02.05.2018-04 Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN .07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31.05.2018- Takeover offer RER1R Rigas elektromašinbuves RIG 29.06.2018 period rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.06.2018- Takeover offer KCM1R Kurzemes ciltslietu un RIG 03.07.2018 period maksligas apseklošanas stacija -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2018 Dividend record MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2018- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 17.06.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2018 Government LTGB000 Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities 021C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.06.2018 Annual General BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018 Annual General TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018 Dividend payment MDARA MADARA Cosmetics RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018 Dividend ex-date MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018 Annual General LJM1R Latvijas Juras medicinas RIG Meeting centrs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018- Buyback period ZMP1LOS Žemaitijos pienas VLN 25.06.2018 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.06.2018 Coupon payment BREB061 Baltic RE Group RIG date 520A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2018 Dividend ex-date TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2018 Initial TSM1T Tallinna Sadam TLN listing/admissi on -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.06.2018 Dividend record MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2018 Annual General BAL1R Latvijas balzams RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14.06.2018 Dividend record TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2018 Dividend payment MRK1T Merko Ehitus TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2018 Audited annual RKB1R Rigas kugu buvetava RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2018 Audited annual TKB1R Tosmares kugubuvetava RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2018 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.06.2018 Extraordinary PTR1L Panevežio statybos trestas VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.