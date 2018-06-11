

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HICL Infrastructure Co. Ltd. (HICL.L), an infrastructure investment company advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Ltd., announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire a further 7.2% interest in the A63 Motorway concession in France for 62 million euros.



HICL acquired an initial 13.8% interest in the Project in January 2017 and, with completion of this incremental investment, will hold a 21% interest in the Project.



The deal is accretive to the existing portfolio, particularly in terms of total return and cashflow longevity.



The acquisition is from funds managed by DIF Infrastructure III and DIF Infrastructure IV. The acquisition is not subject to any further conditions and will complete by the end of this month.



The Project is a 40-year toll-road concession to design, upgrade, finance, operate and maintain a 104km section of the existing A63 between Salles and Saint-Geours-de-Maremne, in southwest France. Financial close occurred in 2010 and the upgraded road opened in 2013.



The company noted that the consideration is in line with the carrying value of HICL's existing investment in the Project as of March 31, 2018. It will be funded from the proceeds of the disposal of the Highland Schools PPP2 Project, which was announced in April 2018.



