Kurma Partners and BNP Paribas Développement led the new financing round

Sensome, the company pioneering the connected medical device revolution with the world's smallest sensor to identify biological tissues, announced today the successful completion of a new 4.6 million euro financing round to bring the Clotild smart stroke guidewire to market. Kurma Partners led the existing venture capital syndicate (Paris-Saclay Seed Fund, Idinvest) and other historical investors and was joined by venture capital firm BNP Paribas Développement.

The company's sensing technology combines impedance-based micro-sensors with machine learning algorithms to instantly identify biological tissues with an unequaled predictive reliability. The sensors are so thin that they can be seamlessly integrated with any medical device.

Clotild, the first product to integrate Sensome's technology, is a connected guidewire for the treatment of ischemic stroke, the world's leading cause of disability. When a brain blood vessel is blocked by a clot, millions of brain cells die every minute. Depending on the clot's content, the emergency intervention to reopen the clogged artery may take hours. Clotild will instantly determine the clot content to help physicians select the optimal tools for each patient and reestablish blood flow.

"This financing round will enable us to bring Clotild through clinical testing and to the European market, and to explore the next applications of our technology", said Franz Bozsak, CEO and co-founder of Sensome.

"We have been very impressed by Sensome's progress over the past year", highlighted Philippe Peltier board director at Sensome representing Kurma Partners. "We share Sensome's vision of connected medical devices to benefit an extended number of patients and are excited to be part of this upcoming revolution".

