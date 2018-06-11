Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Annual Financial Report 11-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC The Board of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce results for the 11 month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The following text is copied from the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2018: Strategic Report Financial Highlights - Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP146.03 million and of 96.36 pence per share as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: GBP118.67 million and 95.98 pence per share). - Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP9.60 million for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP9.81 million). - Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT') of GBP9.82 million and of 7.17 pence per share for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.10 million and of 5.04 pence per share). - EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the period of 6.56 pence (year ended 30 April 2017: 7.57 pence). - Total dividends of 7.33 pence per share have been declared for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: 8.00 pence per share). - Total shareholder return* for the period was 3.65% (year ended 30 April 2017: 8.22%). - The Company raised gross capital proceeds of GBP28.05 million for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.00 million). - The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 95.60 pence per share as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: 99.56 pence per share). - As at 31 March 2018, the Company had a GBP60.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP40.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 26.00% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV') (30 April 2017: 19.31%). - The Company held cash balances totalling GBP4.71 million as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: GBP3.65 million), of which GBP3.57 million (30 April 2017: GBP1.31 million) was held for the purposes of capital acquisitions. *see Glossary below for definition of alternative performance measures Property Highlights - The Company acquired ten properties during the period for a combined purchase price of GBP60.11 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 30 April 2017: five properties for GBP24.70 million), and disposed of one property for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million (year ended 30 April 2017: one property for gross sales proceeds of GBP2.05 million). - As at 31 March 2018, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP192.34 million (30 April 2017: GBP137.82 million) and a historical cost of GBP196.64 million (30 April 2017: GBP140.19 million). - The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio has a vacancy rate of 7.10% (30 April 2017: 7.22%). - Rental income generated in the period under review was GBP12.33 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP12.15 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2018 was 104 (30 April 2017: 79). - Portfolio net initial yield ('NIY') of 7.74% as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: 7.63%). - Weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') of 5.08 years (30 April 2017: 5.22 years) to break and 6.16 years (30 April 2017: 6.37 years) to expiry. The current period being reported is for the 11 months from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The prior period ended 30 April 2017 was a 12 month period and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited results of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') for the period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. This Annual Report covers a period of 11 months following a change in year end from 30 April to 31 March, which was made in order to align the Company's reporting dates with those of its peers in the UK commercial property sector. As at 31 March 2018, the Company had established a diversified portfolio of 36 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a portfolio value of GBP192.34 million. On a like-for-like basis (like-for-like being the movement in the valuation provided by the valuer of those properties which have been held for the duration of the period in question), the Company's property portfolio valuation increased by 3.95% over the 11 month period. The Company's focus during the period remained on growth in a way that is beneficial to its shareholders and this was achieved through the issue of 27.91 million new Ordinary Shares in October 2017. The shares were issued at 100.50 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP28.05 million. In a climate of continued Brexit related uncertainty, this was a positive result and has allowed the Investment Manager to continue to strengthen and diversify the portfolio of assets. It has also contributed to the fall in the ongoing charges ratio which is 1.24% for the period to 31 March 2018 (year ended 30 April 2017: 1.52%). The Initial Issue price represented a premium of 3.76% to NAV, enabling the 2% issuance costs to be absorbed without diluting the NAV. In addition to growth, the Company has continued to deliver its target dividend of 8.00 pence per share per annum and the Investment Manager has remained focussed on sourcing assets which can deliver sustainable income streams to support this dividend. During the quarter ended 31 July 2017, preceding the Initial Issue, the Company was fully invested, having utilised its capital proceeds in full, as well as all of its available loan facility. This allowed the Company to achieve EPRA EPS of 2.10 pence per share for the quarter ended 31 July 2017, ahead of the target dividend of 2.00 pence per share, demonstrating the ability of the portfolio to deliver an income yield which can sustain the Company's target dividend when fully invested. To supplement the high yielding profile of the portfolio, the Investment Manager also continues to add value through active asset management. In September 2017, the Company realised a valuation uplift on Valley Retail Park, Belfast, selling the asset for GBP11.05 million. The property was acquired in August 2015 for GBP7.15 million and following extensive asset management and repositioning of the asset, the business plan had been fully implemented and the Investment Manager took the opportunity to realise a gain on historical cost of over GBP3 million. This disposal, together with the share issue in October 2017, had a temporary dilutive effect on EPRA EPS until the funds had been fully invested in new acquisitions. During the period of investment following the Initial Issue and up to the period end 31 March 2018, the Company made seven further acquisitions totalling GBP49.49 million, fully utilising the capital raised as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt, bringing the gearing level up to 26.00% as at 31 March 2018. As at the period end, the Company was again in the position of being fully invested, which should enable it to cover its quarterly dividend target of 2.00 pence per share. The Company's shares traded at a premium to NAV for the majority of the period and peaked at a premium of 8.88% in May 2017. In the three months to 31 March 2018, the share price fell by 3.92%, which is a reflection of the performance of the wider market, as the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UK Index fell in value by 4.91% over the same period. As at 31 March 2018, the Company's share price was 95.60 pps, which is a 0.79% discount to NAV. The fall in share price over the 11 month period, offset by total dividend payments of 7.33 pence per share, generated a shareholder total return of 3.65%, compared with a NAV total return (see Glossary below for definition) of 8.70%. During the period, a resolution was passed to amend the Company's investment restrictions so that the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: offices; retail warehouses; high street retail and industrial/warehouses will not exceed 50% of the Company's GAV, previously this had been measured against NAV. This has allowed the Company to purchase further properties in the industrial sector, in which the Investment Manager continues to see significant opportunities. The Board and the Investment Manager continually review the investment strategy and investment restrictions in order to maximise potential returns from an appropriate risk profile. Any material change to the investment policy of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of the shareholders. Financial Results Period from 1 May 2017 to Year ended 31 March 2018 30 April 2017 (audited) (audited) Operating Profit before fair value 9,601 9,806 changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit (GBP'000) 10,472 6,858 Profit after Tax (GBP'000) 9,820 6,099

