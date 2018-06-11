DJ Annual Financial Report

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Annual Financial Report 11-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC The Board of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce results for the 11 month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The following text is copied from the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2018: Strategic Report Financial Highlights - Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP146.03 million and of 96.36 pence per share as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: GBP118.67 million and 95.98 pence per share). - Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP9.60 million for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP9.81 million). - Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT') of GBP9.82 million and of 7.17 pence per share for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.10 million and of 5.04 pence per share). - EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the period of 6.56 pence (year ended 30 April 2017: 7.57 pence). - Total dividends of 7.33 pence per share have been declared for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: 8.00 pence per share). - Total shareholder return* for the period was 3.65% (year ended 30 April 2017: 8.22%). - The Company raised gross capital proceeds of GBP28.05 million for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.00 million). - The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 95.60 pence per share as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: 99.56 pence per share). - As at 31 March 2018, the Company had a GBP60.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP40.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 26.00% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV') (30 April 2017: 19.31%). - The Company held cash balances totalling GBP4.71 million as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: GBP3.65 million), of which GBP3.57 million (30 April 2017: GBP1.31 million) was held for the purposes of capital acquisitions. *see Glossary below for definition of alternative performance measures Property Highlights - The Company acquired ten properties during the period for a combined purchase price of GBP60.11 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 30 April 2017: five properties for GBP24.70 million), and disposed of one property for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million (year ended 30 April 2017: one property for gross sales proceeds of GBP2.05 million). - As at 31 March 2018, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP192.34 million (30 April 2017: GBP137.82 million) and a historical cost of GBP196.64 million (30 April 2017: GBP140.19 million). - The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio has a vacancy rate of 7.10% (30 April 2017: 7.22%). - Rental income generated in the period under review was GBP12.33 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP12.15 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2018 was 104 (30 April 2017: 79). - Portfolio net initial yield ('NIY') of 7.74% as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: 7.63%). - Weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') of 5.08 years (30 April 2017: 5.22 years) to break and 6.16 years (30 April 2017: 6.37 years) to expiry. The current period being reported is for the 11 months from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The prior period ended 30 April 2017 was a 12 month period and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited results of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') for the period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. This Annual Report covers a period of 11 months following a change in year end from 30 April to 31 March, which was made in order to align the Company's reporting dates with those of its peers in the UK commercial property sector. As at 31 March 2018, the Company had established a diversified portfolio of 36 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a portfolio value of GBP192.34 million. On a like-for-like basis (like-for-like being the movement in the valuation provided by the valuer of those properties which have been held for the duration of the period in question), the Company's property portfolio valuation increased by 3.95% over the 11 month period. The Company's focus during the period remained on growth in a way that is beneficial to its shareholders and this was achieved through the issue of 27.91 million new Ordinary Shares in October 2017. The shares were issued at 100.50 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP28.05 million. In a climate of continued Brexit related uncertainty, this was a positive result and has allowed the Investment Manager to continue to strengthen and diversify the portfolio of assets. It has also contributed to the fall in the ongoing charges ratio which is 1.24% for the period to 31 March 2018 (year ended 30 April 2017: 1.52%). The Initial Issue price represented a premium of 3.76% to NAV, enabling the 2% issuance costs to be absorbed without diluting the NAV. In addition to growth, the Company has continued to deliver its target dividend of 8.00 pence per share per annum and the Investment Manager has remained focussed on sourcing assets which can deliver sustainable income streams to support this dividend. During the quarter ended 31 July 2017, preceding the Initial Issue, the Company was fully invested, having utilised its capital proceeds in full, as well as all of its available loan facility. This allowed the Company to achieve EPRA EPS of 2.10 pence per share for the quarter ended 31 July 2017, ahead of the target dividend of 2.00 pence per share, demonstrating the ability of the portfolio to deliver an income yield which can sustain the Company's target dividend when fully invested. To supplement the high yielding profile of the portfolio, the Investment Manager also continues to add value through active asset management. In September 2017, the Company realised a valuation uplift on Valley Retail Park, Belfast, selling the asset for GBP11.05 million. The property was acquired in August 2015 for GBP7.15 million and following extensive asset management and repositioning of the asset, the business plan had been fully implemented and the Investment Manager took the opportunity to realise a gain on historical cost of over GBP3 million. This disposal, together with the share issue in October 2017, had a temporary dilutive effect on EPRA EPS until the funds had been fully invested in new acquisitions. During the period of investment following the Initial Issue and up to the period end 31 March 2018, the Company made seven further acquisitions totalling GBP49.49 million, fully utilising the capital raised as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt, bringing the gearing level up to 26.00% as at 31 March 2018. As at the period end, the Company was again in the position of being fully invested, which should enable it to cover its quarterly dividend target of 2.00 pence per share. The Company's shares traded at a premium to NAV for the majority of the period and peaked at a premium of 8.88% in May 2017. In the three months to 31 March 2018, the share price fell by 3.92%, which is a reflection of the performance of the wider market, as the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UK Index fell in value by 4.91% over the same period. As at 31 March 2018, the Company's share price was 95.60 pps, which is a 0.79% discount to NAV. The fall in share price over the 11 month period, offset by total dividend payments of 7.33 pence per share, generated a shareholder total return of 3.65%, compared with a NAV total return (see Glossary below for definition) of 8.70%. During the period, a resolution was passed to amend the Company's investment restrictions so that the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: offices; retail warehouses; high street retail and industrial/warehouses will not exceed 50% of the Company's GAV, previously this had been measured against NAV. This has allowed the Company to purchase further properties in the industrial sector, in which the Investment Manager continues to see significant opportunities. The Board and the Investment Manager continually review the investment strategy and investment restrictions in order to maximise potential returns from an appropriate risk profile. Any material change to the investment policy of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of the shareholders. Financial Results Period from 1 May 2017 to Year ended 31 March 2018 30 April 2017 (audited) (audited) Operating Profit before fair value 9,601 9,806 changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit (GBP'000) 10,472 6,858 Profit after Tax (GBP'000) 9,820 6,099

Earnings Per Share (basic and 7.17 5.04 diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 6.56 7.57 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.24 1.52 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 96.36 95.98 EPRA Net Asset Value per share 96.34 95.95 (pence) Operating profit, profit after tax and earnings per share have all increased significantly for the 11 months to 31 March 2018, compared with the 12 months to 30 April 2017. This is largely a result of a positive movement in the fair value of investment properties of GBP1.01 million (year ended 30 April 2017: decrease of GBP3.16 million). These movements can be attributed to both the positive effect of asset management initiatives in the current period and positive yield movement, particularly across our portfolio of industrial assets. On the other hand, EPRA Earnings per Share, which excludes fair value movements on investment property, has fallen to 6.56 pence per share or 7.16 pence per share pro-rated over 12 months (year ended 30 April 2017: 7.57 pence per share). This is largely a reflection of the cash drag from the issue of new equity during the period. During the 11 months ended 31 March 2018, the Company raised gross equity proceeds of GBP28.05 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.00 million). The small increases in NAV per share and EPRA NAV per share reflect the aforementioned valuation increases in the property portfolio. Financing The Company increased its credit facility to GBP60.00 million in March 2018, following the share issue in October 2017. The Company made three drawdowns during the period, utilising GBP3.49 million of the facility in July 2017, GBP7.50 million in February 2018 and GBP10.00 million in March 2018. The total balance drawn as at 31 March 2018 was GBP50.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP29.01 million). The loan attracts interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, making an all-in rate at 31 March 2018 of 2.11% (30 April 2017: 1.74%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.50 million (30 April 2017: GBP26.50 million), resulting in the loan being 73% hedged. A notional value of GBP26.50 million is capped at 2.50%, and GBP10.00 million at 2.00% (30 April 2017: GBP26.50 million at 2.50%). As at 31 March 2018, the unexpired term of the facility was 2.6 years (30 April 2017: 3.5 years) and the gearing was 26.00% (30 April 2017: 19.31%) (as calculated on the GAV of the investment portfolio). At the Company's General Meeting on 17 October 2017, a resolution was passed to increase the Company's maximum borrowing limit to 35% of GAV. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less of GAV, but the Company can borrow up to 35% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and the gearing target may change in future. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying annualised dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company has declared and paid three quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share and one dividend of 1.33 pence per Ordinary Share, which relates to the two month period ended December 2017. On 26 April 2018, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018. This interim dividend was paid on 31 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 11 May 2018. Including this dividend, the Company has paid 20.83 pence per share since launch. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the level of the Company's net income and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. Based on current market conditions, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 March 2019 and for the interim period to 30 September 2018. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to our shareholders to date through the diversified and high yielding property portfolio that has been established. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pence per share, the Company delivers a dividend yield of 8.37% as at 31 March 2018. The Company has now established a stabilised portfolio and as such, we expect to be able to more frequently deliver a covered dividend, with recent acquisitions giving a significant boost to the initial yield of the portfolio, which was 7.74% as at 31 March 2018. There is also value to be gained through asset management initiatives. The portfolio had a vacancy rate of 7.10% as at 31 March 2018 and has since achieved sales comprising 1.9% of total vacancy with a further 1.3% under offer to let. There is one planned capex project at Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford, which is expected to increase the ERV and future potential income from the asset once complete. In the wider economic environment, prospects continue to be dominated by Brexit negotiations, although it seems that some progress has been made towards arriving at a trade deal. The ultimate outcome remains unknown, and it remains difficult to assess the impact on the UK commercial property market. For some businesses it seems this lack of clarity is making it difficult to plan and invest, and it is hoped that negotiations during the remainder of 2018 should bring about more certainty. Our portfolio is relatively defensively positioned with regards to Brexit. We have no central London exposure, where it is anticipated Brexit will have the most significant impact. The Company's investment is primarily focussed on strong, regional centres and exposure is well diversified both geographically and by sector, which serves to mitigate risk. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with further share issues as part of the 12 month share issuance programme as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. The Company has a strategy to raise funds at intervals in order to minimise cash drag. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Mark Burton Chairman 8 June 2018 Business Model and Strategy Introduction AEW UK REIT plc is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has and intends to maintain UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met and intends to continue to meet the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Within the scope of restrictions set out below (under the heading 'Investment restrictions') the Company may invest up to 10% of its Net Assets (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund'). The Company did not hold any investment in the Core Fund as at 31 March 2018 and does not intend to reinvest in the Core Fund, but will keep this under review. The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy. The Company will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole. Investment Restrictions The Company will invest and manage its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: - the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15% of GAV; - the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; - the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50% of GAV; - investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the time of investment, not exceed 20% of NAV; - the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and - if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total notional

