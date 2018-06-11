DJ Annual Financial Report
AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Annual Financial Report 11-Jun-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. AEW UK REIT PLC The Board of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is pleased to announce results for the 11 month period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The following text is copied from the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 31 March 2018: Strategic Report Financial Highlights - Net Asset Value ('NAV') of GBP146.03 million and of 96.36 pence per share as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: GBP118.67 million and 95.98 pence per share). - Operating profit before fair value changes of GBP9.60 million for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP9.81 million). - Unadjusted profit before tax ('PBT') of GBP9.82 million and of 7.17 pence per share for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.10 million and of 5.04 pence per share). - EPRA Earnings Per Share ('EPRA EPS')* for the period of 6.56 pence (year ended 30 April 2017: 7.57 pence). - Total dividends of 7.33 pence per share have been declared for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: 8.00 pence per share). - Total shareholder return* for the period was 3.65% (year ended 30 April 2017: 8.22%). - The Company raised gross capital proceeds of GBP28.05 million for the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.00 million). - The price of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange was 95.60 pence per share as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: 99.56 pence per share). - As at 31 March 2018, the Company had a GBP60.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP40.00 million) term credit facility with the Royal Bank of Scotland International Limited ('RBSi') and was geared to 26.00% of the Gross Asset Value ('GAV') (30 April 2017: 19.31%). - The Company held cash balances totalling GBP4.71 million as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: GBP3.65 million), of which GBP3.57 million (30 April 2017: GBP1.31 million) was held for the purposes of capital acquisitions. *see Glossary below for definition of alternative performance measures Property Highlights - The Company acquired ten properties during the period for a combined purchase price of GBP60.11 million, excluding acquisition costs (year ended 30 April 2017: five properties for GBP24.70 million), and disposed of one property for gross sales proceeds of GBP11.05 million (year ended 30 April 2017: one property for gross sales proceeds of GBP2.05 million). - As at 31 March 2018, the Company's property portfolio had a fair value of GBP192.34 million (30 April 2017: GBP137.82 million) and a historical cost of GBP196.64 million (30 April 2017: GBP140.19 million). - The majority of assets that have been acquired are fully let and the portfolio has a vacancy rate of 7.10% (30 April 2017: 7.22%). - Rental income generated in the period under review was GBP12.33 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP12.15 million). The number of tenants as at 31 March 2018 was 104 (30 April 2017: 79). - Portfolio net initial yield ('NIY') of 7.74% as at 31 March 2018 (30 April 2017: 7.63%). - Weighted average unexpired lease term ('WAULT') of 5.08 years (30 April 2017: 5.22 years) to break and 6.16 years (30 April 2017: 6.37 years) to expiry. The current period being reported is for the 11 months from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. The prior period ended 30 April 2017 was a 12 month period and so cannot be used as a direct comparator. Chairman's Statement Overview I am pleased to present the audited results of AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') for the period from 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018. This Annual Report covers a period of 11 months following a change in year end from 30 April to 31 March, which was made in order to align the Company's reporting dates with those of its peers in the UK commercial property sector. As at 31 March 2018, the Company had established a diversified portfolio of 36 commercial investment properties throughout the UK with a portfolio value of GBP192.34 million. On a like-for-like basis (like-for-like being the movement in the valuation provided by the valuer of those properties which have been held for the duration of the period in question), the Company's property portfolio valuation increased by 3.95% over the 11 month period. The Company's focus during the period remained on growth in a way that is beneficial to its shareholders and this was achieved through the issue of 27.91 million new Ordinary Shares in October 2017. The shares were issued at 100.50 pence per share, raising gross proceeds of GBP28.05 million. In a climate of continued Brexit related uncertainty, this was a positive result and has allowed the Investment Manager to continue to strengthen and diversify the portfolio of assets. It has also contributed to the fall in the ongoing charges ratio which is 1.24% for the period to 31 March 2018 (year ended 30 April 2017: 1.52%). The Initial Issue price represented a premium of 3.76% to NAV, enabling the 2% issuance costs to be absorbed without diluting the NAV. In addition to growth, the Company has continued to deliver its target dividend of 8.00 pence per share per annum and the Investment Manager has remained focussed on sourcing assets which can deliver sustainable income streams to support this dividend. During the quarter ended 31 July 2017, preceding the Initial Issue, the Company was fully invested, having utilised its capital proceeds in full, as well as all of its available loan facility. This allowed the Company to achieve EPRA EPS of 2.10 pence per share for the quarter ended 31 July 2017, ahead of the target dividend of 2.00 pence per share, demonstrating the ability of the portfolio to deliver an income yield which can sustain the Company's target dividend when fully invested. To supplement the high yielding profile of the portfolio, the Investment Manager also continues to add value through active asset management. In September 2017, the Company realised a valuation uplift on Valley Retail Park, Belfast, selling the asset for GBP11.05 million. The property was acquired in August 2015 for GBP7.15 million and following extensive asset management and repositioning of the asset, the business plan had been fully implemented and the Investment Manager took the opportunity to realise a gain on historical cost of over GBP3 million. This disposal, together with the share issue in October 2017, had a temporary dilutive effect on EPRA EPS until the funds had been fully invested in new acquisitions. During the period of investment following the Initial Issue and up to the period end 31 March 2018, the Company made seven further acquisitions totalling GBP49.49 million, fully utilising the capital raised as well as an additional GBP17.50 million of debt, bringing the gearing level up to 26.00% as at 31 March 2018. As at the period end, the Company was again in the position of being fully invested, which should enable it to cover its quarterly dividend target of 2.00 pence per share. The Company's shares traded at a premium to NAV for the majority of the period and peaked at a premium of 8.88% in May 2017. In the three months to 31 March 2018, the share price fell by 3.92%, which is a reflection of the performance of the wider market, as the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT UK Index fell in value by 4.91% over the same period. As at 31 March 2018, the Company's share price was 95.60 pps, which is a 0.79% discount to NAV. The fall in share price over the 11 month period, offset by total dividend payments of 7.33 pence per share, generated a shareholder total return of 3.65%, compared with a NAV total return (see Glossary below for definition) of 8.70%. During the period, a resolution was passed to amend the Company's investment restrictions so that the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: offices; retail warehouses; high street retail and industrial/warehouses will not exceed 50% of the Company's GAV, previously this had been measured against NAV. This has allowed the Company to purchase further properties in the industrial sector, in which the Investment Manager continues to see significant opportunities. The Board and the Investment Manager continually review the investment strategy and investment restrictions in order to maximise potential returns from an appropriate risk profile. Any material change to the investment policy of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of the shareholders. Financial Results Period from 1 May 2017 to Year ended 31 March 2018 30 April 2017 (audited) (audited) Operating Profit before fair value 9,601 9,806 changes (GBP'000) Operating Profit (GBP'000) 10,472 6,858 Profit after Tax (GBP'000) 9,820 6,099
Earnings Per Share (basic and 7.17 5.04 diluted) (pence) EPRA Earnings Per Share (basic and 6.56 7.57 diluted) (pence) Ongoing Charges (%) 1.24 1.52 Net Asset Value per share (pence) 96.36 95.98 EPRA Net Asset Value per share 96.34 95.95 (pence) Operating profit, profit after tax and earnings per share have all increased significantly for the 11 months to 31 March 2018, compared with the 12 months to 30 April 2017. This is largely a result of a positive movement in the fair value of investment properties of GBP1.01 million (year ended 30 April 2017: decrease of GBP3.16 million). These movements can be attributed to both the positive effect of asset management initiatives in the current period and positive yield movement, particularly across our portfolio of industrial assets. On the other hand, EPRA Earnings per Share, which excludes fair value movements on investment property, has fallen to 6.56 pence per share or 7.16 pence per share pro-rated over 12 months (year ended 30 April 2017: 7.57 pence per share). This is largely a reflection of the cash drag from the issue of new equity during the period. During the 11 months ended 31 March 2018, the Company raised gross equity proceeds of GBP28.05 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.00 million). The small increases in NAV per share and EPRA NAV per share reflect the aforementioned valuation increases in the property portfolio. Financing The Company increased its credit facility to GBP60.00 million in March 2018, following the share issue in October 2017. The Company made three drawdowns during the period, utilising GBP3.49 million of the facility in July 2017, GBP7.50 million in February 2018 and GBP10.00 million in March 2018. The total balance drawn as at 31 March 2018 was GBP50.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP29.01 million). The loan attracts interest at 3 month LIBOR +1.4%, making an all-in rate at 31 March 2018 of 2.11% (30 April 2017: 1.74%). The Company is protected from a significant rise in interest rates as it has interest rate caps with a combined notional value of GBP36.50 million (30 April 2017: GBP26.50 million), resulting in the loan being 73% hedged. A notional value of GBP26.50 million is capped at 2.50%, and GBP10.00 million at 2.00% (30 April 2017: GBP26.50 million at 2.50%). As at 31 March 2018, the unexpired term of the facility was 2.6 years (30 April 2017: 3.5 years) and the gearing was 26.00% (30 April 2017: 19.31%) (as calculated on the GAV of the investment portfolio). At the Company's General Meeting on 17 October 2017, a resolution was passed to increase the Company's maximum borrowing limit to 35% of GAV. The long term gearing target remains 25% or less of GAV, but the Company can borrow up to 35% of GAV in advance of an expected capital raise or asset disposal. The Board and Investment Manager will continue to monitor the level of gearing and the gearing target may change in future. Dividends The Company has continued to deliver on its target of paying annualised dividends of 8.00 pence per share per annum. During the period, the Company has declared and paid three quarterly dividends of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share and one dividend of 1.33 pence per Ordinary Share, which relates to the two month period ended December 2017. On 26 April 2018, the Board declared an interim dividend of 2.00 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018. This interim dividend was paid on 31 May 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 11 May 2018. Including this dividend, the Company has paid 20.83 pence per share since launch. The Directors will declare dividends taking into account the level of the Company's net income and the Directors' view on the outlook for sustainable recurring earnings. As such, the level of dividends paid may increase or decrease from the current annual dividend of 8.00 pence per share. Based on current market conditions, the Company expects to pay an annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per share in respect of the financial year ending 31 March 2019 and for the interim period to 30 September 2018. Outlook The Board and the Investment Manager are pleased with the strong income returns delivered to our shareholders to date through the diversified and high yielding property portfolio that has been established. Based on annualised dividend payments of 8.00 pence per share, the Company delivers a dividend yield of 8.37% as at 31 March 2018. The Company has now established a stabilised portfolio and as such, we expect to be able to more frequently deliver a covered dividend, with recent acquisitions giving a significant boost to the initial yield of the portfolio, which was 7.74% as at 31 March 2018. There is also value to be gained through asset management initiatives. The portfolio had a vacancy rate of 7.10% as at 31 March 2018 and has since achieved sales comprising 1.9% of total vacancy with a further 1.3% under offer to let. There is one planned capex project at Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford, which is expected to increase the ERV and future potential income from the asset once complete. In the wider economic environment, prospects continue to be dominated by Brexit negotiations, although it seems that some progress has been made towards arriving at a trade deal. The ultimate outcome remains unknown, and it remains difficult to assess the impact on the UK commercial property market. For some businesses it seems this lack of clarity is making it difficult to plan and invest, and it is hoped that negotiations during the remainder of 2018 should bring about more certainty. Our portfolio is relatively defensively positioned with regards to Brexit. We have no central London exposure, where it is anticipated Brexit will have the most significant impact. The Company's investment is primarily focussed on strong, regional centres and exposure is well diversified both geographically and by sector, which serves to mitigate risk. Looking forward, our focus remains on continuing to grow the Company with further share issues as part of the 12 month share issuance programme as set out in the Company's Prospectus, subject to market conditions. The Company has a strategy to raise funds at intervals in order to minimise cash drag. Subject to future fund raising, the Investment Manager will focus on finding further acquisitions which will deliver an attractive return as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Mark Burton Chairman 8 June 2018 Business Model and Strategy Introduction AEW UK REIT plc is a real estate investment company listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and traded on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market. As part of its business model and strategy, the Company has and intends to maintain UK REIT status. HM Revenue and Customs has acknowledged that the Company has met and intends to continue to meet the necessary qualifying conditions to conduct its affairs as a UK REIT. Investment Objective The investment objective of the Company is to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders from investing predominantly in a portfolio of smaller commercial properties in the United Kingdom. Investment Policy In order to achieve its investment objective the Company invests in freehold and leasehold properties across the whole spectrum of the commercial property sector (office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties) to achieve a balanced portfolio with a diversified tenant base. Within the scope of restrictions set out below (under the heading 'Investment restrictions') the Company may invest up to 10% of its Net Assets (at the time of investment) in the AEW UK Core Property Fund (the 'Core Fund'). The Company did not hold any investment in the Core Fund as at 31 March 2018 and does not intend to reinvest in the Core Fund, but will keep this under review. The Company will at all times invest and manage its assets in a way that is consistent with its objective of spreading investment risk and in accordance with its published investment policy. The Company will not, at any time, conduct any trading activity which is significant in the context of the business of the Company as a whole. Investment Restrictions The Company will invest and manage its assets with the objective of spreading risk through the following investment restrictions: - the value of no single property, at the time of investment, will represent more than 15% of GAV; - the Company may commit up to a maximum of 10% of its NAV (measured at the commencement of the project) to development activities; - the value of properties, measured at the time of each investment, in any one of the following sectors: office properties, retail warehouses, high street retail and industrial/warehouse properties will not exceed 50% of GAV; - investment in unoccupied and non-income producing assets will, at the time of investment, not exceed 20% of NAV; - the Company will not invest in other closed-ended investment companies; and - if the Company invests in derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio and cash management, the total notional
value of the derivatives at the time of investment will not exceed, in aggregate, 35% of GAV. The Directors currently intend, at all times, to conduct the affairs of the Company so as to enable the Company to qualify as a REIT for the purposes of Part 12 of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 (and the regulations made thereunder). In the event of a breach of the investment policy or restrictions, the Investment Manager shall inform the Board upon becoming aware of such a breach and if the Board considers the breach to be material, notification will be made to a Regulatory Information Service and the Investment Manager will look to resolve the breach. Any material change to the investment policy of the Company may only be made with the prior approval of shareholders. Our Strategy The Company exploits what it believes to be the compelling relative value opportunities offered by pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties let on shorter occupational leases. The Company intends to supplement this core strategy with asset management initiatives to upgrade buildings and thereby improve the quality of income streams. In the current market environment the focus will be to invest in properties which: - typically have a value, on investment, of between GBP2.5 million and GBP15 million; - have initial net yields, on investment, of typically between 7.5-10%; - achieve across the whole Portfolio weighted average lease term of between three to six years remaining; - achieve, across the whole Portfolio, a diverse and broad spread of tenants; and - have some potential for asset management initiatives to include refurbishment and re-lettings. The Company's strategy is focused on delivering enhanced returns from the smaller end (up to GBP15 million) of the UK commercial property market. The Company believes that there are currently pricing inefficiencies in smaller commercial properties relative to the long term pricing resulting in a significant yield advantage, as demonstrated in the graphs below, which the Company aims to exploit. Please refer to Appendix 1 'Investing in smaller assets of
A low The space in the level of structural at 31 March 2018 property portfolio vacancy provides an which is currently opportunity for the unlet, as a Company to capture percentage of the rental uplifts and (30 April 2017: total ERV of the manage the mix of 7.22%) portfolio. tenants within a property. 9. Dividend The dividend 2.00 pps reflects the Company's ability to deliver a Dividends declared sustainable income for the quarter ended in relation to the stream from its 31 March 2018 This year. The Company portfolio. supports an targets a dividend annualised dividend of 8.00 pence per of 8.00 pps Ordinary Share per annum. 10. Ongoing Charges The Ongoing Charges 1.24% ratio provides a measure of total costs associated The ratio of total with managing and for the period ended administration and operating the 31 March 2018 operating costs Company, which expressed includes the management fees due to the Investment (year ended 30 April Manager. The 2017: 1.52%) as a percentage of Investment Manager average NAV presents this throughout the measure to provide period. investors with a clear picture of operational costs involved in running the Company. 11. Profit before The PBT is an GBP9.82 million tax indication of the Company's financial performance for the period in which its for the period ended PBT is a strategy is 31 March 2018 profitability exercised. measure which considers the Company's profit (year ended 30 April before the payment 2017: GBP6.10 million) of income tax. 12. Total This reflects the 3.65% shareholder return return seen by shareholders on their shareholdings. for the period ended The percentage 31 March 2018 change in the share price assuming dividends are reinvested to (year ended 30 April purchase additional 2017: 8.22%) Ordinary Shares. 13. EPRA EPS This reflects the 6.56 pps Company's ability to generate earnings from the Earnings from core portfolio which for the period ended operational underpins 31 March 2018 activities. A key dividends. measure of a company's underlying (year ended 30 April operating results 2017: 7.57 pps) from its property rental business and an indication of the extent to which current dividend payments are supported by earnings. See note 8 of the Financial Statements. Investment Manager's Report Market Outlook UK Economic Outlook In April 2018, Q1 2018 growth was reported at 0.1% by the Office of National Statistics ('ONS'), well below the expected 0.3% and the weakest quarterly growth since 2012. This could trigger a downward revision for the full year 2018 growth forecasts, following on from a weak performance in 2017. UK growth for 2017 was reported at 1.8% by the ONS, the weakest performance of the UK economy in five years, due to a sharp rise in inflation squeezing household spending power. This left the UK falling behind other major economies, such as the US and Germany, which grew by 2.3% and 2.5% respectively, as the global recovery begins to gather pace. The strength of the global economy, and the competitive value of the pound, should boost growth in export-oriented sectors. However, consumers continue to be squeezed by high inflation, while uncertainty surrounding Brexit is deterring business investment. The 2017 figures demonstrate the impact on household budgets, with spending growing by 1.7%, which is the slowest rate of annual growth since 2012. This came as a result of inflation outpacing wage growth, driven by the post-Brexit fall in Sterling. However for the three months to February 2018, ONS figures reported wage inflation (including bonuses) of 2.8%, which exceeded cost inflation as the consumer price index ('CPIH') dipped to 2.5% in February 2018. Many thought that this, coupled with low unemployment levels, would allow the Bank of England ('BoE') to make a second interest rate rise in May 2018, following a rise of 0.25% in November 2017, which was the first increase in a decade. However, the recent slowdown in economic growth has delayed any such increase, although it is anticipated that the BoE could raise interest rates once or twice during the remainder of 2018 and 2019. It is thought that the pace of rate rises will remain gradual and, with growth now slowing, the prospect of higher interest rates and inflation driven by growth should not be seen as a serious threat. Therefore we anticipate interest rates to remain stable and supportive of the prospects for UK growth. UK Real Estate Outlook Despite the economic pressures, we think that the property sector is set for another strong year, primarily due to its relative high yield compared with other sectors. The property market continues to show healthy spreads over 10 year government bond yields, and is still in the advantageous position of offering one of the highest yields from traditional asset classes. All property total returns were 1.7% for the three months ended 31 March 2018 (IPD Quarterly Index for standing investments) and the 12 month return to 31 March 2018 was 9.3%. Overseas capital was a key feature of the property market in 2017, with overseas buyers accounting for almost half the 2017 UK investment. It is expected that the weight of money targeting the sector will remain high in 2018 from overseas private wealth investors attracted by the relative yield. One of the main risks to the real estate market outlook will be the possibility of a 'Hard Brexit'. Although a relatively favourable end trading relationship is anticipated, with a transition period likely to last until December 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU in 2019, we still do not have a comprehensive agreement on the UK's long-term future with the EU and there remains a risk that the UK could leave without a trade deal. The outlook should become clearer during the remainder of 2018, but in the event that the future trading relationship includes barriers to trade, the real estate occupier market could weaken. The wider political landscape in the UK also contains risks, both in terms of political leadership and policy, and specifically for the real estate sector, which could face increased taxation and regulation. The November 2017 Budget proposed measures to end capital gains tax exemption for overseas investors in commercial property from 2019, which could lead to some moderation in overseas investment. Sector Outlook Retail It has been well documented that the retail sector has weakened in many areas and this has been reflected in financial difficulties for many well-known high street names such as New Look and Toys R Us. Since inception, the Company has positioned its retail purchases to take account of this trend. Our retail assets are located in town and city centres with large catchment populations and in many cases are supported by strong alternative use values and asset management options. Indeed, Valley Retail Park, Belfast, has been one of our strongest performing assets, as detailed in the 'Portfolio Activity' section. While we remain cautious on the retail
This has been demonstrated within the Company's portfolio, for example at Sarus Court Industrial Estate, Runcorn, where new letting deals have moved rental values from GBP4.50 per sq ft at purchase to GBP5.50 per sq ft today, which has resulted in a valuation increase of 28% over the 29 months since acquisition of the initial four units. We therefore believe that the portfolio's low average passing rent from industrial property of GBP3.92 per sq ft make it well placed to benefit from further rental growth and we expect the sector to continue to be an area of opportunity for the Company over the next year. Offices Offices represent the Company's second largest sector holding and in some areas we have seen significant value growth. Locations with either high levels of tenant demand or where purchase values are well below that of surrounding residential uses are the focus of our stock selection process. The implementation within the planning regime of permitted development rights ('PDR') allowing for conversion to residential has contributed to a shortage of office stock in some locations and this in turn has led to rental growth in areas of robust occupational demand. This remains an area where we see interesting opportunities to purchase assets with attractive initial yields. Post purchase, the asset management team work proactively, often implementing initiatives to drive rental value at the same time as working on permitted residential consents to improve the assets residual value ensuring downside protection. For example, the Company's holding in Queen Square, Bristol, has benefited from rental growth as a result of our asset management programme of improvement and refurbishment. The average passing rent at purchase in December 2015 date was under GBP17 per sq ft, compared to the latest leasing interest at GBP24 per sq ft. Average rental growth of 44% has contributed to an increase in value from GBP7.2 million at purchase to GBP10.7 million as at 31 March 2018. Alternatives The alternatives holding in the Company's portfolio works to diversify risk and enhance performance. Alternatives are a growing allocation in most balanced real estate portfolios and this is an area in which we have significant expertise and would like to increase our holding. Our strategy will focus on shorter lease profiles in economically robust areas where tenants are trading profitably from the location. The assets will often provide asset management opportunities, such as the ability to agree longer leases with tenants who often prefer index linked rent reviews. It is a growing sector of the market and presents opportunities to acquire interesting assets at attractive prices, such as London East Leisure Park in Dagenham, which was purchased by the Company in March 2018. Pipeline As demonstrated by the weight of the Company's purchases during the first quarter of 2018, the opportunity persists to purchase assets across all sectors, with attractive and sustainable yield profiles, along with the potential for growth. The Company's investment strategy continues to focus on well located assets, of comparatively small lot size with shorter than average unexpired lease lengths that can be used to actively drive value as part of a business plan. Our stock selection process also closely examines alternative use values for each asset and selects those that provide a strong recovery rate in a downside scenario. Our pipeline of opportunities remains supportive of our target dividend of 8 pps per annum and our aim of providing an attractive total return from a diversified portfolio of assets. In the short term, purchases will continue to focus on business space and alternatives and will remain opportunistic in the retail sector. Financial Results The Company continues to build on a diversified portfolio of properties and as at 31 March 2018 held 36 investment properties (30 April 2017: 29 investment properties). Net rental income earned from the portfolio for the 11 months ended 31 March 2018 was GBP11.22 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP11.07 million), contributing to an operating profit before fair value changes and disposals of GBP9.60 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP9.81 million). The Company disposed of its remaining holding in the Core Fund on 9 May 2017 for total proceeds of GBP7.67 million. The Company had held an ownership in the Core Fund since May 2015 and saw a total return of 13% over the hold period. The units were sold at a price in excess of the Core Fund's then most recent published NAV and generated a profit on disposal of GBP0.07 million. The portfolio has seen a gain of GBP1.01 million on revaluation of investment property over the period (year ended 30 April 2017: loss of GBP3.16 million). Performance was strongly supported by the Company's industrial assets, which saw the greatest like-for-like increase in valuation over the period of each sector. The Company's office and retail warehousing portfolios also increased in valuation during the period on a like-for-like basis. Geographically, performance was strongest in the South West, North West, Eastern and West Midlands regions, while Scotland was the only region with a negative like-for-like valuation movement, highlighting continued uncertainty in occupational markets in this location. That said, we are encouraged by signs of improvement that have been seen here during the first quarter of 2018 and we are hopeful that the current business plan will yield a more positive outcome during the coming 12 months. The Company reported a loss on disposal of investment properties of GBP0.22 million (year ended 30 April 2017: gain of GBP0.73 million), which wholly relates to sales costs for the disposal of Valley Retail Park, Belfast, in September 2017. Administrative expenses, which include the Investment Manager's fee and other costs attributable to the running of the Company, were GBP1.62 million for the 11 month period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP1.84 million) and Ongoing Charges for the period were 1.24% (year ended 30 April 2017: 1.52%). The Company incurred finance costs of GBP0.65 million during the period (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP0.76 million). The total profit before tax for the period of GBP9.82 million (year ended 30 April 2017: GBP6.10 million) equates to a basic earnings per share of 7.17 pence (year ended 30 April 2017: 5.04 pence). The Company's Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2018 was GBP146.03 million or 96.36 pence per share ("pps") (30 April 2017: GBP118.67 million or 95.98 pps). This is an increase of 0.38 pps or 0.40%, with the underlying movement in NAV set out in the table below: Pence per share GBP million NAV as at 1 May 2017 95.98 118.67 Change in fair value of investment 1.11 1.01 property Change in fair value of derivatives (0.02) (0.02) Loss on disposal of investment (0.17) (0.22) property Profit on disposal of investments 0.04 0.07 Income earned for the period 9.07 12.33 Expenses and net finance costs for (2.47) (3.35) the period Dividends paid (7.33) (9.99) Issue of equity (net of costs) 0.15 27.53 NAV as at 31 March 2018 96.36 146.03 EPRA earnings per share for the 11 month period was 6.56 pps which, based on dividends paid of 7.33 pps, reflects a dividend cover of 89.50%. Financing As at 31 March 2018, the Company had utilised GBP50.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP29.01 million) of an available GBP60.00 million (30 April 2017: GBP40.00 million) credit facility with RBSi, maturing in October 2020. Gearing as at 31 March 2018 was 26.00% (Loan to GAV) (30 April 2017: 19.31%). The loan attracts interest at LIBOR + 1.4% (30 April 2017: LIBOR + 1.4%). To mitigate the interest rate risk that arises as a result of entering into a variable rate linked loan, the Company holds interest rate caps on GBP36.51 million (30 April 2017: GBP26.51 million) of the loan at strike rates of 2.5% on GBP26.51 million and 2.0% on GBP10.00 million (30 April 2017: 2.5% on GBP26.51 million), meaning that the loan is 73% hedged (30 April 2017: 91%). Portfolio Activity The Company's objective is to build a diversified portfolio of commercial properties throughout the UK. New acquisitions have been selected to provide a sustainable income return and the potential for growth, whilst also limiting downside risk. The majority of the Company's assets are fully let and as at 31 March 2018, the Company had a vacancy rate of 7.10% (30 April
Unit 1005, which is let to Dimension Data until 2020, offers significant reversionary potential, with a passing rent of GBP4.50 per sq ft which is more than 15% lower than a 2017 letting at 1003 Sarus Court secured at GBP5.25 per sq ft. The purchase therefore not only offers rental upside but brings the whole estate under the Company's ownership, which will add value from an estate management perspective. The acquisition pricing reflects a Net Initial Yield of 7.8% and a capital value of GBP55 per sq ft. - Deeside Industrial Park - In July 2017 the Company announced the acquisition of a c. 97,000 sq ft single-let industrial building in Deeside, North Wales, for GBP4.31 million, reflecting a Net Initial Yield of 7.9% and a capital value of GBP45 per sq ft. The asset, which is located within the established Deeside Industrial Park, is fully let to global enterprise Magellan Aerospace, for a term of four years to break and nine years to expiry. The current passing rent of GBP3.75 per sq ft is significantly below that seen at other competing centres within the North West, such as in Warrington and Manchester. Deeside Industrial Park has been established since the 1970s and totals in excess of 600 acres, comprising over 5 million sq ft of industrial and warehouse accommodation attracting a variety of manufacturing and distribution companies. The estate benefits from its close proximity to the national motorway network, being within five miles of both the M56 and M53. - Storey's Bar Road, Peterborough - During July 2017 the Company announced the acquisition of a c.184,000 sq ft single-let industrial building in Peterborough, for GBP5.70 million, reflecting a Net Initial Yield of 8.64% and a capital value of c.GBP31 per sq ft. The asset, which is located within the Eastern Industrial Estate, is fully let to Walstead Investments Limited for a term of three years to expiry. The passing rent of GBP2.88 per sq ft is low in comparison to some of the recent lettings in the city and the immediate sub region. - Core Fund - In May 2017, the Company announced the sale of its remaining units in the Core Fund for total proceeds of GBP7.67 million. The Company had held an ownership in the Core Fund since launch in May 2015 for the purpose of expediting its investment period and saw a total return of 13% over the hold period. The units were sold at a price in excess of the Core Fund's latest published NAV. - Valley Retail Park, Belfast - In September 2017 the Company completed the disposal of the Valley Retail Park in Belfast for GBP11.05 million. The Company originally purchased the 100,189 sq ft property for GBP7.15m in 2015 with a WAULT of only 3 years to break and vacancy in excess of 20%. The Company's proactive asset management activity has added significant value with new lettings to Go Outdoors for a 20 year term and Smyths Toys for a term of 15 years. A surrender premium of GBP1m was also taken from outgoing tenant Harvey Norman. After completion of the asset's business plan, it was felt to be the most beneficial time to dispose in order to maximise shareholder return. - Commercial Road Portsmouth - In October 2017 the Company acquired 208-220 Commercial Road and 7-13 Crasswell Street, Portsmouth for GBP6.37m, reflecting a net initial yield of 9.6%. The asset is fully let to seven retail tenants and one office tenant providing a WAULT of 3.6 years to expiry. The 12,475 sq ft retail property is situated within the prime pedestrianised pitch of Commercial Road within Portsmouth's city centre. The property is also directly opposite the main covered shopping centre, The Cascades, which is anchored by Primark, H&M and Next. As part of the 'Shaping Portsmouth' development initiative, the city is set to receive GBP1 billion of investment from both public and private sector organisations over the next 20 years. - Cedar House, Gloucester - In December 2017 the Company announced the acquisition of Cedar House, Spa Road, Gloucester for GBP3.10 million. The five-storey office block, which is located within the city centre adjacent to Gloucester Park, was acquired for a price reflecting a low capital value of only GBP80 per sq ft and an attractive net initial yield of 9.1%. The property is currently let to the Secretary of State for Communities & Local Government for use as a Job Centre, with a short unexpired lease term of 0.3 years. However, the tenant has already served a Section 26 notice to renew the lease and as such the Investment Manager has already agreed terms to extend this occupation. The property is situated within a mixed office and residential area and as such the Investment Manager believes that it provides good long-term alternative use potential. Public transport is easily accessible, with good links to Gloucester Railway Station and a central bus route. The asset provides a total floor area of 38,427 sq ft and includes substantial car parking facilities, with 103 spaces available. - Knowles Lane, Bradford - In January 2018, the Company completed the purchase of Knowles Lane, Bradford, for GBP2.10 million. The asset is fully let to one tenant, Pilkington UK Ltd., who have been in occupation for c.30 years. The property comprises an industrial warehouse and two storey ancillary offices and was acquired for a price reflecting a low capital value of GBP45 per sq ft and net initial yield of 7.2%. The property is located two miles south of Bradford and eight miles to the west of Leeds and is well located for the national motorway network. - Diamond Business Park, Wakefield - During February 2018, the Company acquired Diamond Business Park in Wakefield comprising 201,543 sq ft of multi-let industrial and office accommodation. The property is let to 12 tenants and provides a WAULT of 2.6 years to break and 5.0 years to expiry. The transaction of GBP4.18 million reflects a net initial yield of 11.5% and low capital value of GBP22 per sq ft and GBP430,000 per acre. The large site of ten acres benefits from being situated in Wakefield, an established industrial location. The business park is strategically located at the intersection of the M1/M62 motorways, providing access to Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield and beyond to London. The adjoining sites comprise recently developed residential accommodation highlighting potential to add value through change of use in the future. - 2 Geddington Road, Corby - Also in February 2018 the Company acquired 2 Geddington Road, Corby, an asset of 35 acres fully let to GEFCO UK Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of GEFCO SA, a global provider of logistics services to manufacturers, with 3.3 years to expiry. The property comprises a secure fenced site along with a modern industrial property extending to 52,000 sq ft and is used by the tenant for the storage and inspection of vehicles. The transaction of GBP12.40 million reflects an attractive net initial yield of 10.0%. A mix of commercial and residential development surrounds the site, including the Eurohub logistics park and a 250-acre development site being brought to the market by Frogmore and Mulberry Developments where Eddie Stobart have recently signed up for a new 844,000 sq ft facility. - East London Leisure Park, Dagenham - During March 2018 the Company acquired c. 72,000 sq ft of leisure accommodation forming the eastern section of the London East Leisure Park, a purpose built leisure destination, for GBP11.37 million. The property currently houses Mecca Bingo, McDonalds and Hollywood Bowl and provides a net initial yield of 5.8%, rising to 8% in September 2018 upon expiry of a rent free period, with a WAULT of 12.6 years. A major attraction of the park is its location, 11 miles east
The asset benefits from its location in Gresford Industrial Estate, approximately two miles north of Wrexham town centre, with key motorway links across the North West via the A483. A key feature of the building is its large power supply at 18 megawatts which is rarely seen in buildings of this nature and could therefore be attractive to future tenants. The asset provides a net initial yield today of 8.3% with a fixed rental uplift due in 2022 taking the yield in excess of 9%. Acquisitions during the period Unit 1005, Sarus Court, Runcorn Purchase Price (GBPm): 0.61 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 11,097 NIY at acquisition (%): 7.8 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 (years): 2.5 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 2002 Excel 95, Deeside Purchase Price (GBPm): 4.31 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 96,597 NIY at acquisition (%): 7.9 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 4.0 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1990s Storeys Bar Road, Peterborough Purchase Price (GBPm): 5.70 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 184,114 NIY at acquisition (%): 8.6 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 3.0 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1988 Commercial Road, Portsmouth Purchase Price (GBPm): 6.37 Sector: Standard Retail Area (sq ft): 12,475 NIY at acquisition (%): 9.6 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 3.3 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1980s Cedar House, Gloucester Purchase Price (GBPm): 3.10 Sector: Offices Area (sq ft): 38.427 NIY at acquisition (%): 9.1 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 6.0 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1970s Knowles Lane, Bradford Purchase Price (GBPm): 2.10 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 51,722 NIY at acquisition (%): 7.2 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 6.5 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1970s Diamond Business Park, Wakefield Purchase Price (GBPm): 4.18 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 205,203 NIY at acquisition (%): 11.5 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 2.6 Occupancy by ERV (%): 82.1 Constructed: 1970s 2 Geddington Road, Corby Purchase Price (GBPm): 12.40 Sector: Other Area (sq ft): 52,353 NIY at acquisition (%): 10.0 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 3.3 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1990s London East Leisure Park, Dagenham Purchase Price (GBPm): 11.37 Sector: Other Area (sq ft): 71,720 NIY at acquisition (%): 8.0 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 12.6 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1990s Gresford Industrial Estate, Wrexham Purchase Price (GBPm): 9.98 Sector: Industrial Area (sq ft): 279,541 NIY at acquisition (%): 8.3 WAULT to break as at 31 March 2018 years): 14.0 Occupancy by ERV (%): 100 Constructed: 1980s Asset Management We undertake active asset management to seek opportunities to achieve rental growth, let vacant space and enhance value through initiatives such as refurbishments. During the period, key asset management initiatives have included: - Langthwaite Industrial Estate, South Kirkby - In October 2017 the Company completed the renewal of two leases with its largest tenant, Ardagh Glass, on two warehouse buildings at the Langthwaite Industrial Estate in South Kirkby, Yorkshire, located c.4 miles from Junction 38 of the A1M and c.10 miles from Junction 37 of the M1. Ardagh Glass, whose parent group's latest reported full year figures show annual turnover in excess of EUR6,000 million, use the premises for storage and distribution serving their nearby factories. The manufacturing group has taken the units for an additional term with just under 3 years to expiry resulting in a total valuation uplift for the Company of 14% since acquisition. - Eastpoint Business Park, Oxford - The Company completed a new letting of 2,800 sq ft of office accommodation to publishing company Capstone at the Eastpoint Business Park in Oxford. The unit has been let for a term of 5 years with a break option in year 3 at a rent of GBP15.50 per sq ft which is in excess of ERV. - Queen Square, Bristol - In late summer 2017 the Company announced that it had let 1,986 sq ft to Kingston Barnes, a construction recruitment firm, at its office building at 40 Queen Square in central Bristol meaning that the 38,301 sq ft Grade-A building is now fully let. We have implemented a significant refurbishment programme at 40 Queen Square which was acquired by the Company with c 50% vacancy. In line with the Company's strategy of driving rental growth and adding value through active asset management the asset has seen a valuation increase of 49% since purchase. This latest transaction concludes six lettings totalling c 25,000 sq ft within the last 12 months. - Pearl Assurance House, Nottingham - After the period end, on 5 April 2018, the Company completed the part sale of Pearl Assurance House, which was purchased by the Company in 2016 for GBP8.15 million. The sale of GBP3.65 million comprises the first to the ninth floors of the building as well as a ground floor reception and car parking spaces, providing a total area of 41,262 sq ft. The transaction reflected a net initial yield of 6.9% and significantly reduces the overall vacancy level in the portfolio. The Company will retain the fully let ground floor accommodation in this busy city centre location, totalling 28,432 sq ft, let to national retail operators including Costa Coffee, Poundland and Lakeland. The retained element will provide the Company with an ongoing yield of 9.5% based on its component value of GBP5.26 million. Property Portfolio Please refer to Appendix 3 'Since Inception', accessible through the link at the end of this announcement. Please refer to Appendix 4 'UK property locations as at 31 March 2018', accessible through the link at the end of this announcement. Summary by Sector as at 31 March 2018 Gross Passi ng Renta l Incom e (GBPm) Area Occupancy WAULT by ERV to break Number Valuation ('000 of sq (%) Propert ft) (years) ies (GBPm) ERV (GBPm) Sector Standard 4 23.9 147 96.3 3.9 2.5 1.9 Retail Retail 2 9.5 68 100.0 5.4 0.8 0.8 Warehouse Office 7 48.4 357 79.3 4.0 3.8 5.2 Industrial 20 81.2 2,161 98.4 5.4 7.3 7.5 Other 3 29.4 165 100.0 6.1 2.6 2.3 Total 36 192.4 2,898 92.9 5.1 17.0 17.7
Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm) Top ten: 2 Geddington Road, Other (Sui East Midlands 10.0 - 15.0 Corby Generis) London East Other (Leisure) Greater London 10.0 - 15.0 Leisure Park, Dagenham 40 Queen Square, Offices South West 10.0 - 15.0 Bristol 225 Bath Street, Offices Scotland 10.0 - 15.0 Glasgow Gresford Industrial Wales 7.5 - 10 Industrial Estate, Wrexham Pearl Assurance Offices East Midlands 7.5 - 10 House, Nottingham Eastpoint Business Offices South East 7.5 - 10 Park, Oxford Above Bar Street, Standard Retail South East 7.5 - 10 Southampton Barnstaple Retail Retail Warehouse South West 5.0 - 7.5 Park Langthwaite Grange Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Industrial Estate, Humberside South Kirby The Company's top ten properties listed above comprise 49.1% of the total value of the portfolio. Property Sector Region Market Value Range (GBPm)* Commercial Road, Standard Retail South East 5.0 - 7.5 Portsmouth Sarus Court Industrial North West 5.0 - 7.5 Industrial Estate, Runcorn Storeys Bar Road, Industrial Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Peterborough Odeon Cinema, Other (Leisure) Eastern 5.0 - 7.5 Southend Oak Park, Industrial West Midlands 5.0 - 7.5 Droitwich Euroway Trading Industrial Yorkshire and 5.0 - 7.5 Estate, Bradford Humberside Apollo Business Industrial Eastern<5.0 Park, Basildon Bank Hey Street, Standard Retail North West<5.0 Blackpool Sandford House, Offices West Midlands<5.0 Solihull Excel 95, Deeside Industrial Wales<5.0 Fargate and Standard Retail Yorkshire and<5.0 Chapel Walk, Humberside Sheffield Brockhurst Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Crescent, Walsall Diamond Business Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Park, Wakefield Humberside Walkers Lane, St. Industrial North West<5.0 Helens Brightside Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Sheffield Humberside Wella Warehouse, Industrial South East<5.0 Basingstoke Cedar House, Offices South West<5.0 Gloucester Eagle Road, Industrial West Midlands<5.0 Redditch Pipps Hill Industrial Eastern<5.0 Industrial Estate, Basildon Vantage Point, Offices Eastern<5.0 Hemel Hempstead Magham Road, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Rotherham Humberside Knowles Lane, Industrial Yorkshire and<5.0 Bradford Humberside Stoneferry Retail Retail Warehouse Yorkshire and<5.0 Park, Hull Humberside Clarke Road, Industrial South East<5.0 Milton Keynes Moorside Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Salford Waggon Road, Industrial North West<5.0 Mossley Source: Valuation provided by Knight Frank LLP as at 31 March 2018. Top Ten Tenants Tenant Property Passing Rental % of Income (GBP'000) Portfolio Total Passing Rental Income GEFCO UK Limited 2 Geddington Road, 1,320 7.7 Corby Plastipak UK Gresford 883 5.2 Limited Industrial Estate, Wrexham The Secretary of Sandford House, 811 4.8 State Solihull and Cedar House, Gloucester Ardagh Glass Langthwaite 676 4.0 Limited Industrial Estate, South Kirkby Mecca Bingo London East 625 3.7 Limited Leisure Park, Dagenham Egbert H Taylor & Oak Park, 620 3.6 Company Limited Droitwich Odeon Cinemas Odeon Cinema, 535 3.1 Southend Sports Direct Barnstaple Retail 525 3.1 Park and Bank Hey Street, Blackpool Wyndeham Storeys Bar Road, 525 3.1 Peterborough Peterborough Limited Advance Supply Euroway Trading 428 2.5 Chain (BFD) Estate, Bradford Limited The Company's top ten tenants, listed above, represent 40.8% of the total passing rental income of the portfolio. Please refer to Appendix 6 'Lease Expiry Profile', accessible through the link at the end of this announcement. Alternative Investment Fund Manager ('AIFM') AEW UK Investment Management LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a full-scope AIFM and provides its services to the Company. The Company has appointed Langham Hall UK Depositary LLP ('Langham Hall') to act as the depositary to the Company, responsible for cash monitoring, asset verification and oversight of the Company. Information Disclosures under the AIFM Directive Under the AIFM Directive, the Company is required to make disclosures in relation to its leverage under the prescribed methodology of the Directive. Leverage The AIFM Directive prescribes two methods for evaluating leverage, namely the 'Gross Method' and the 'Commitment Method'. The Company's maximum and actual leverage levels are as per below: 31 March 2018 30 April 2017 Leverage Gross Commitment Gross Commitment Exposure Method Method Method Method Maximum 140% 140% 140% 140% Limit Actual 131% 134% 118% 124% In accordance with the AIFM Directive, leverage is expressed as a percentage of the Company's exposure to its NAV and adjusted in line with the prescribed 'Gross' and 'Commitment' methods. The Gross method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions after deducting cash balances and without taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. The Commitment method is representative of the sum of the Company's positions without deducting cash balances and taking into account any hedging and netting arrangements. For the purposes of evaluating the methods above, the Company's positions primarily reflect its current borrowings and NAV. Remuneration The AIFM has adopted a Remuneration Policy which accords with the principles established by AIFMD. AIFMD Remuneration Code Staff includes the members of the AIFM's Management Committee, those performing Control Functions, Department Heads, Risk Takers and other members of staff that exert material influence on the AIFM's risk profile or the AIFs it manages. Staff are remunerated in accordance with the key principles of the firm's
Year ended 31 December 2017 Total remuneration paid to employees during financial year: a) remuneration, including, where relevant, any GBP2,342,893 carried interest paid by the AIFM b) the number of beneficiaries 26 The aggregate amount of remuneration, broken down by: a) senior management GBP604,938 b) members of staff GBP1,737,955 Fixed Variable Total remuneration remuneration remuneration Senior management GBP604,938 - GBP604,938 Staff GBP1,458,955 GBP279,000 GBP1,737,955 Total GBP2,063,893 GBP279,000 GBP2,342,893 AEW UK Investment Management LLP 8 June 2018 Principal Risks and Uncertainties The Company's assets consist primarily of UK commercial property. Its principal risks are therefore related to the commercial property market in general, but also to the particular circumstances of the individual properties and the tenants within the properties. The Board has carried out a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity. Twice a year, the Audit Committee reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the Company's risk management system. Some risks are not yet known and some that are currently not deemed material, could turn out to be material in the future. All principal risks are the same as detailed in the 2017 Annual Report. Financial risk management and objectives and policies are further detailed in Note 20 of the Financial Statements. An analysis of the principal risks and uncertainties is set out below: Principal risks and their How risk is managed potential impact REAL ESTATE RISKS Property market Any property market recession The Company has investment or future deterioration in the restrictions in place to invest property market could, inter and manage its assets with the alia, (i) cause the Company to objective of spreading and realise its investments at mitigating risk. lower valuations; and (ii) delay the timings of the Company's realisations. These risks could have a material adverse effect on the ability of the Company to achieve its investment objective. Property valuation Property and property-related The Company uses an independent assets are inherently difficult valuer (Knight Frank) to value to value due to the individual the properties at fair value in nature of each property. accordance with accepted RICS appraisal and valuation standards. There may be an adverse effect on the Company's profitability, the NAV and the price of Ordinary Shares in cases where properties are sold whose valuations have previously been materially overstated. Tenant default Failure by tenants to comply Tenant covenant checks are with their rental obligations carried out on new tenants where could affect the income that there are concerns as to their the properties earn and the creditworthiness. ability of the Company to pay dividends to its shareholders. Asset management team conducts ongoing monitoring and liaison with tenants to manage potential bad debt risk. Asset management initiatives Asset management initiatives, Costs incurred on asset such as refurbishment works, management initiatives are may prove to be more extensive, closely monitored against expensive and take longer than budgets and reviewed in regular anticipated. Cost overruns may presentations to the Investment have a material adverse effect Management Committee of the on the Company's profitability, Investment Manager. the NAV and the share price. Due diligence Due diligence may not identify The Company's due diligence all the risks and liabilities relies on the work (such as in respect of an acquisition legal reports on title, property (including any environmental, valuations, environmental, structural or operational building surveys) outsourced to defects) that may lead to a third parties who have expertise material adverse effect on the in their areas. Such third Company's profitability, the parties have Professional Net Asset Value and the price Indemnity cover in place. of the Company's Ordinary Shares. Fall in rental rates Rental rates may be adversely The Company mitigates this risk affected by general UK economic through building a diversified conditions and other factors property and tenant base with that depress rental rates, subsequent monitoring of including local factors concentration to individual relating to particular occupiers (top 10 tenants) and properties/locations (such as sectors (geographical and sector increased competition). exposure). Any fall in the rental rates The Investment Manager holds for the Company's properties quarterly meetings with its may have a material adverse Investment Strategy Committee effect on the Company's and regularly meets the Board of profitability, the NAV, the Directors to assess whether any price of the Ordinary Shares changes in the market present and the Company's ability to risks that should be addressed meet interest and capital in our strategy. repayments on any debt facilities. FINANCIAL RISKS Breach of borrowing covenants The Company has entered into a The Company monitors the use of term credit facility. borrowings on an ongoing basis through weekly cash flow forecasting and quarterly risk monitoring to monitor financial covenants. Material adverse changes in valuations and net income may lead to breaches in the LTV and interest cover ratio covenants. Interest rate rises The Company's borrowings The Company uses interest caps through a term credit facility on a significant notional value are subject to interest rate of the loan to mitigate the risk through changing LIBOR adverse impact of possible rates. Any increases in LIBOR interest rate rises. rates may have an adverse effect on the Company's ability to pay dividends. The Investment Manager and Board of Directors monitor the level of hedging and interest rate movements to ensure that the risk is managed appropriately. Availability and cost of the credit facility The Company maintains a good The term credit facility relationship with the bank expires in October 2020. In the providing the term credit event that RBSi does not renew facility. the facility the Company may need to sell assets to repay the outstanding loan. Any increase in the financing costs of the facility on renewal would adversely impact on the Company's profitability. The Company monitors the projected usage and covenants of the credit facility on a quarterly basis. CORPORATE RISKS Use of service providers The Company has no employees The performance of service and is reliant upon the providers in conjunction with performance of third party their service level agreements service providers. is monitored via regular calls and face to face meetings and the use of Key Performance
Ability to meet objectives The Company may not meet its The Company has an investment investment objective to deliver policy to achieve a balanced an attractive total return to portfolio with a diversified shareholders from investing tenant base. The Company also predominantly in a portfolio of has investment restrictions in smaller commercial properties place to limit exposure to in the United Kingdom. potential risk factors. These factors mitigate the risk of fluctuations in returns. Poor relative total return performance may lead to an adverse reputational impact that affects the Company's ability to raise new capital. TAXATION RISKS Company REIT status The Company has a UK REIT The Company monitors REIT status that provides a compliance through the tax-efficient corporate Investment Manager on structure. acquisitions; the Administrator on asset and distribution levels; the Registrar and Broker on shareholdings and the use of third-party tax advisers to monitor REIT compliance requirements. If the Company fails to remain a REIT for UK tax purposes, its profits and gains will be subject to UK corporation tax. Any change to the tax status or UK tax legislation could impact on the Company's ability to achieve its investment objectives and provide attractive returns to shareholders. POLITICAL/ECONOMIC RISKS Political and macroeconomic The Board considers the impact events present risks to the of political and real estate and financial markets that affect the Company and the business of our tenants. The level of macroeconomic events when uncertainty that such events reviewing strategy. bring has been highlighted in recent times, most pertinently following the EU referendum vote (Brexit) in June 2016. Statement of Directors' Responsibilities in respect of the Annual Report and Financial Statements The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and Financial Statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations. Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial period. Under that law they are required to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (IFRSs as adopted by the EU) and applicable law. Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of its profit or loss for that period. In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to: · select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; · make judgements and estimates that are reasonable, relevant and reliable; · state whether they have been prepared in accordance with IFRSs as adopted by the EU; · assess the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern; and · use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so. The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Company and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities. Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that complies with that law and those regulations. The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions. Responsibility statement of the Directors in respect of the Annual Report and the Financial Statements We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: * the Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the applicable set of accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company; and * the Strategic Report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the UK Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces. We consider the Annual Report and the Financial Statements, taken as a whole, is fair, balanced and understandable and provides the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy. On behalf of the Board Mark Burton Chairman 8 June 2018 Non-statutory Accounts The financial information set out below does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the period ended 31 March 2018 but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for the period ended 31 March 2018 will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. The Independent Auditor has reported on those accounts; their report was (i) unqualified, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the Independent Auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under Section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. The text of the Independent Auditors' Report can be found in the Company's full Annual Report and the Financial Statements on the Company's website. Financial Statements Statement of Comprehensive Income for the period 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 Notes For the period Year ended 1 May 2017 to 30 April 2017 31 March 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 Income Rental and other income 3 12,330 12,503 Property operating expenses 4 (1,106) (1,434) Net rental and other income 11,224 11,069 Dividend income 3 - 576 Net rental and dividend 11,224 11,645 income Other operating expenses 4 (1,539) (1,768) Directors' remuneration 5 (84) (71) Operating profit before fair 9,601 9,806 value changes Change in fair value of 10 1,014 (3,159) investment properties (Loss)/profit on disposal of 10 (216) 731 investment properties Change in fair value of 10 - (407) investments Profit/(loss) on disposal of 10 73 (113) investments Operating profit 10,472 6,858 Finance expense 6 (652) (759) Profit before tax 9,820 6,099 Taxation 7 - - Profit after tax 9,820 6,099 Other comprehensive income - - Total comprehensive income 9,820 6,099 for the period/year Earnings per share (pence per 8 7.17 5.04 share) (basic and diluted) The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements.
Statement of Financial Position as at 31 March 2018 Notes 31 March 2018 30 April 2017 GBP'000 GBP'000 Assets Non-Current Assets Investment property 10 187,751 135,570 187,751 135,570 Current Assets Investment property held for 10 3,650 - sale Investments held for sale - 7,594 Receivables and prepayments 11 2,938 3,382 Other financial assets held at 12 26 31 fair value Cash and cash equivalents 4,711 3,653 11,325 14,660 Total Assets 199,076 150,230 Non-Current Liabilities Interest bearing loans and 13 (49,643) (28,740) borrowings Finance lease obligations 15 (573) (55) (50,216) (28,795) Current Liabilities Payables and accrued expenses 14 (2,779) (2,756) Finance lease obligations 15 (47) (5) (2,826) (2,761) Total Liabilities (53,042) (31,556) Net Assets 146,034 118,674 Equity Share capital 18 1,515 1,236 Share premium account 19 49,768 22,514 Capital reserve and retained 94,751 94,924 earnings Total capital and reserves 146,034 118,674 attributable to equity holders of the Company Net Asset Value per share 8 96.36 pps 95.98 pps (pence per share) The financial statements were approved by the Board on 8 June 2018 and signed on its behalf by: Mark Burton Chairman AEW UK REIT plc (Company number: 09522515) The notes below form an integral part of these financial statements. Statement of Cash Flows for the period 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 For the period Year ended 1 May 2017 to 30 April 2017 31 March 2018 GBP'000 GBP'000 Cash flows from operating activities Operating profit 10,472 6,858 Adjustment for non-cash items: Change in fair value of investment (1,014) 3,159 properties Change in fair value of investments - 407 Loss/(profit) on disposal of 216 (731) investment properties (Profit)/loss on disposal of (73) 113 investments Increase in other receivables and (701) (438) prepayments Decrease in other payables and (410) (283) accrued expenses Net cash flow generated from 8,491 9,085 operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investment properties (63,896) (28,062) Disposal of investment properties 10,856 2,681 Disposal of investments 7,667 1,995 Net cash used in investing (45,373) (23,386) activities Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issue of ordinary 28,050 5,999 share capital Share issue costs (483) (153) Loan draw down 20,990 14,760 Loan arrangement fees (165) - Finance costs (458) (969) Dividends paid (9,993) (9,646) Net cash flow generated from 37,940 9,991 financing activities Net increase/(decrease) in cash and 1,058 (4,310) cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at start 3,653 7,963 of the period/year Cash and cash equivalents at end of 4,711 3,653 the period/year Notes to the Financial Statements for the period 1 May 2017 to 31 March 2018 1. Corporate information AEW UK REIT plc (the 'Company') is a closed ended Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') incorporated on 1 April 2015 and domiciled in the UK. The registered office of the Company is 6th Floor, 65 Gresham Street, London, EC2V 7NQ. The Company's Ordinary Shares were listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015. The nature of the Company's operations and its principal activities are set out in the Strategic Report above. 2. Accounting policies 2.1 Basis of preparation These financial statements are prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') and interpretations issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') as adopted by the European Union ('EU IFRS'). The current period is for a period of 11 months, due to a change of the year end of the Company from 30 April to 31 March. As a result the comparative information disclosed is not directly comparable. These financial statements have been prepared under the historical-cost convention, except for investment property, investments and interest rate derivatives that have been measured at fair value. The financial statements are presented in Sterling and all values are rounded to the nearest thousand pounds (GBP'000), except when otherwise indicated. The Company is exempt by virtue of Section 402 of the Companies Act 2006 from the requirement to prepare group financial statements. These financial statements present information solely about the Company as an individual undertaking. New standards, amendments and interpretations There are a number of new standards and amendments to existing standards which have been published and are mandatory for the Company's accounting periods beginning after 31 March 2018 or later periods. The following are the most relevant to the Company and their impact on the financial statements: * IFRS 7 (Financial Instruments: Disclosures) amendments regarding additional hedge accounting disclosures (applied when IFRS 9 is applied); * IFRS 9 Financial Instruments. The standard will replace IAS 39 Financial Instruments and contains two primary measurement categories for financial assets (effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2018); * IFRS 15 (Revenue from Contracts with Customers) issued in May 2014 and applies to an annual reporting period beginning on or after 1 January 2018; * IFRS 16 (Leases): issued in January 2016 and is effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 January 2019; and * IAS 40 Investment Property: effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1 July 2018. The adoption of new accounting standards issued and effective is not expected to have a significant impact on the financial statements. The IFRS 16 disclosure requirements will be considered in due course. 2.2 Significant accounting judgements and estimates The preparation of financial statements in accordance with EU IFRS requires the Directors of the Company to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts recognised in the financial statements.
