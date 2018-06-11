

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit decreased in April from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 171 million in April from EUR 185 million in the corresponding month last year. The shortfall also decreased from EUR 230 million in March.



Both exports and imports surged by 16.0 percent and 13.0 percent, respectively in April from last year.



Exports to non-EU countries advanced notably by 27.0 percent annually in April and those to EU countries rose by 12.0 percent.



