ASSA ABLOY Acquires HKC in Ireland

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired HKC, a leading manufacturer of alarms and cloud based monitoring solutions, based in Ireland.

"I am very pleased to welcome HKC into the ASSA ABLOY Group. HKC offers a comprehensive portfolio of wired and wireless alarm products as well as monitoring solutions that in a very good way complements the ASSA ABLOY offering in the Irish market," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

HKC was established in 1991 and has some 45 employees. The head office is located in Dublin, Ireland.

Sales for 2018 are expected to reach some EUR 18 million (approx. SEK 180 million) with a good EBIT margin and the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from start.

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in door opening solutions, dedicated to satisfying end user needs for security, safety and convenience. Since its formation in 1994, ASSA ABLOY has grown from a regional company into an international group with about 47,500 employees, operations in more than 70 countries and sales of SEK 76 billion. In the fast-growing electromechanical security segment, the Group has a leading position in areas such as access control, identification technology, entrance automation and hotel security.

