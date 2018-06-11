Intertrust Group: Intertrust hires James Nolan as Head of Strategy and M&A, and Roberto Canenti as Chief Human Resources Officer

Amsterdam - 11 June 2018 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of expert administrative services, today announces the appointment of two senior executives in key positions.

James Nolan has been appointed as Head of Strategy and M&A as of 15 June 2018. He will be responsible for co-leading the company's strategic agenda, including M&A. James is an experienced senior executive professional who led the M&A transformation at Royal Philips for 15 years and more recently was Head of M&A at Veon. He is qualified as a lawyer in the UK and has an MBA from INSEAD. James, an Irish national, also holds various non-executive board positions, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Vlisco.

Roberto Canenti joins as Chief Human Resources Officer, starting 18 June 2018. He succeeds Johan Dejans, who will take sabbatical leave. Roberto has more than 20 years' HR-specific experience and most recently worked for Virtu Financial (previously KCG), where he was Head of HR Europe and Asia since early 2015. Prior to this, Roberto was with Barclays for over 10 years where he held various global executive HR roles. Roberto, a British national, graduated with a BA in Politics from the University of Exeter.

James Nolan and Roberto Canenti will both join Intertrust's Executive Committee.

Stephanie Miller, CEO of Intertrust: "I am very pleased that James and Roberto are joining Intertrust in these key strategic leadership roles. With their extensive international experience, as well as strong executional and management skills, they will strongly support the strategic development of Intertrust. I look forward to their contribution and the ideas they will bring to further enhance and grow the company."

