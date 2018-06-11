

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) announced the price range for the global offer has been set at between 125 pence to 155 pence per ordinary share. The expected offering size of up to 164,977,971 ordinary shares together with an over-allotment option of up to 10% of the total number of ordinary shares comprised in the global offer will represent 9.5% of Quilter's ordinary shares at the time of admission.



Quilter said it will publish the price range supplement on June 11, and will be available on the company's website.



