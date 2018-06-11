Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB) [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC40] informs holders of Publicis share subscription warrants ("BSA") (ISIN Code: FR0000312928) that the exercise parity of the BSA (the "Exercise Parity") is adjusted from 1.015 Publicis share to 1.028 Publicis shares per BSA (rounded up or down to the nearest third decimal place) as of June 6, 2018, ex-dividend date.

This adjustment, pursuant to the provisions of paragraph 7.5.8.3.e of the information memorandum (note d'opération) (AMF visa no. 02-564 of 16 May 2002, the "Information Memorandum"), results from the share of 2017 distribution paid out of reserves and premiums of the Company.

