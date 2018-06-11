Company placed in top-right of Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility market models

Dimensional Insight, the maker of Diver Platform, a data management and analytics solution, today announced its strong showing for the 9th straight year in Dresner Advisory Services' Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study. Dimensional Insight not only improved upon its high scores from last year, but it also placed in the top right corner of the two market models included in the report.

Every year, the Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study surveys business intelligence users across geographies, functions, organization sizes, and vertical industries. Users are asked about the state of business intelligence at their organization, as well as their experience with BI solutions. Vendors are ranked on 33 different criteria, including sales/acquisition experience, value for price, quality and usefulness of product, quality of technical support, quality and value of consulting services, integrity, and whether the vendor is recommended.

In addition to the vendor rankings, the survey asks users about the state of business intelligence at their organizations. Some of the findings from the report include:

Only 31% of organizations report that their business intelligence initiatives are "completely successful," which has declined from a high of 37% in 2016.

A majority (64%) of organizations see their data as "truth" or maintain a common view of enterprise data that is limited by parochial views and semantics.

Organizations overwhelmingly measure the success of their BI by user feedback/satisfaction (78%) or customer feedback/satisfaction (52%). Only 41% of organizations measure the success of BI by ROI.

The report notes: "Dimensional Insight scores well above the overall sample and continues to be an overall leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. It is best in class for a majority of measures across all categories of measurement including sales, product, value, and integrity and maintains a perfect recommend score."

Dimensional Insight emerged as the most top-right vendor in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. The Customer Experience model measures "sales and service" on the x-axis versus "customer sentiment" on the y-axis. The Vendor Credibility model plots "value for price paid" on the x-axis versus "confidence" on the y-axis.

"We congratulate Dimensional Insight for its 9th straight year of high scores in the report," says Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer of Dresner Advisory Services. "Year after year, Dimensional Insight continues to demonstrate the highest level of user feedback."

"This year's Wisdom of Crowds report sheds light on the business intelligence challenges that organizations face, as well as the successes they've had," says Fred Powers, president and CEO of Dimensional Insight. "Fortunately, the user feedback shows that Dimensional Insight is helping our customers successfully navigate these challenges and achieve positive results from their implementations. As always, we thank our customers who participated in this valuable research."

For more information, download the 2018 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study here: https://www.dimins.com/awards/2018-dresner-bi-market-study/

About Dimensional Insight

Dimensional Insight is a leading provider of analytics and data management solutions, offering a complete portfolio of capabilities ranging from data integration and modeling to sophisticated reporting, analytics, and dashboards. Founded in 1989, Dimensional Insight has thousands of customer organizations worldwide. Dimensional Insight's Diver Platform consistently ranks as a top performing analytics platform by customers and industry analysts in its core market segments including healthcare, distribution, and manufacturing. For more information, please visit https://www.dimins.com.

