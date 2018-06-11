

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is recalling approximately 3,120 pounds of frozen breaded chicken products due to possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically blue and clear soft plastic. Meanwhile, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



This problem was discovered on June 8, 2018, when Tyson Foods notified FSIS that their breading supplier was recalling the breading ingredients due to possible foreign material contamination.



The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17, 2018 and bear establishment number 'P-746' on the product package.



These items subject to recall were shipped to food services establishments and are not available for purchase in retail stores.



