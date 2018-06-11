Due to technical issues with this weekend's Genium INET upgrade, no long orders (GTC/GTD) from Genium INET were loaded into the system. These long orders are therefore not in the order books as of today, Monday, June 11th. This is affecting the following markets: ? Nasdaq Nordic Index and Equity Derivatives ? Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income ? Nasdaq Copenhagen Fixed Income ? Nasdaq Helsinki Fixed Income ? Nasdaq Riga Fixed Income ? Nasdaq Tallinn Fixed Income ? Nasdaq Vilnius Fixed Income We will contact affected members on today, Monday, June 11th, with a list of the orders that were removed. Please note that these long orders will not be reinserted by the Exchange. Please also note that this is not affecting long orders in the Cash Equity markets. For trading information please contact: Trading Operations + 46 8 405 7360 tradingoperations@nasdaq.com For technical questions please contact: Technical Support + 46 8 405 6750 technicalsupport@nasdaq.com