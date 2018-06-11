LeasePlan Corporation N.V.: LeasePlan becomes preferred operational lease partner to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in several European markets

PRESS RELEASE

LeasePlan becomes preferred operational lease partner to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in several European markets

Amsterdam and Turin, 11 June 2018 : LeasePlan Corporation N.V., a global leader in Car-as-a-Service, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) today announce an operational lease partnership in several European markets.

Under the agreement, LeasePlan will become the preferred partner to FCA's European dealer network in the markets where FCA does not operate its own captive arm, offering LeasePlan operational lease solutions to FCA's customers. A key focus of the partnership will be on the fast growing Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) segment.

Unlike traditional white label agreements, the LeasePlan-FCA partnership is based on a referral model via which FCA will provide the vehicles to customers, with the operational lease being directly managed by LeasePlan. This is the first partnership of its kind for LeasePlan with a major European OEM.

The partnership is designed to meet the needs of customers for flexible, cost-effective solutions delivered in a short space of time. For example, LeasePlan will offer customers pre-configured FCA vehicles, meaning they can receive their selected vehicles within two weeks.

Berno Kleinherenbrink, LeasePlan's Senior Vice President Commercial, said:

"SME is LeasePlan's fastest growing segment and a crucial element in our strategy to lead the European Car-as-a-Service market. I'm therefore delighted to announce our new partnership with FCA, which gives us an additional route to serve the important SME segment. These customers want flexible, hassle-free and fast solutions - and that's exactly what we provide."

LeasePlan defines SME customers as those with 25 or fewer vehicles in their fleet. At year-end 2017, SME's accounted for 17% of LeasePlan's serviced fleet. Key SME products include the Click & Drive and Subscribe & Drive propositions



Full operational lease products will be offered on a preferred partner basis to FCA's SME customers in Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.



LeasePlan will offer training and certification to FCA dealers on LeasePlan's SME products and service portfolio



