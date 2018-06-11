Flywire Chief People Officer to Speak at the Future of Work Summit

LONDON and BOSTON, June 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire (http://www.flywire.com/) chief people officer Kelly Hartman, will be part of a panel discussion on managing and inspiring the new workforce at the Future of Work Summit taking place this week at Workplace by Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/workplace) in London. The event is part of London Tech Week (https://londontechweek.com/), a festival of tech and innovation that will bring together 55,000 attendees at hundreds of different events across the city.

The Future of Work Summit (https://tmt.knect365.com/future-of-work-summit/?_ga=2.46986727.1576342026.1526656119-813445761.1517476565), which happens on Thursday, 14 June, focuses on how companies can leverage technology and talent to accelerate collaboration, communication and success in the new workplace. The event will feature practical examples of how technology has transformed tech giants' working environments for the next generation. It will also feature interactive, C-level debates about how the new workforce generation is driving a change of culture in organizations, emerging leadership requirements, and automation's impact on the role of human resources.

Flywire serves businesses, educational institutions, and hospitals around the world and has established its platform as the preferred solution for global payments and receivables processing. Hartman owns responsibility for Flywire's worldwide efforts in organisational development, culture change, talent acquisition, talent management, executive learning and development, compensation, and succession planning. She supports Flywire's business across the globe, from Europe and beyond including North America as well as the Asia-Pacific region.

Panel Session Details:

Is the Techno Generation Avoiding Facetime?

Thursday, 14 June

15:45 - 16:45

How can businesses create a more transparent culture through the use of technology regardless of worker location?

How can you create a flexible approach to work whilst being able to give very regular feedback and encouragement?

How can you use technology to empower workers' personal lives to drive communication and innovation in the workplace?

Moderator: Parmy Olson, Technology Writer, Forbes Magazine

Panellists:

Richard Burton, Head of Innovation Lab, EDF Energy

Kelly Hartman, Chief People Officer, Flywire

Chris Hiatt, Director, Landid

Ann Minton, Academic Lead for Apprenticeships, University of Derby

John Miu, Chief Operating Officer, Royal Albert Dock

About Flywire (https://www.flywire.com/)

Flywire is a provider of global payment and receivables solutions, connecting over 1,400 businesses and institutions with their customers on six continents. The company processes billions in payments per year around the world. Flywire offers a comprehensive suite of products including OnPlan, a domestic billing and payment solution for pre-collection and payment plans. The company also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking. Flywire is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com (http://www.flywire.com/).

Media Contacts: for Flywire Tim Walsh 617.512.1641 timw@walshgroupmarketing.com