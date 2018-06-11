Hanacans' second factory in Da Nang City, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam.

Ceremony for the factory completion. Hideo Ichikawa, SDK Chairman, cntr.



TOKYO, June 11, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko (SDK; TSE:4004) subsidiary Showa Aluminum Can Corporation (SAC), headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo, has completed construction of a new factory in Da Nang City, Quang Nam Province, mid-Vietnam, for its subsidiary Hanacans, holding a completion ceremony for the new facility on June 8. (See "Showa Aluminum Can to Establish Second Production Base in Vietnam", Feb 14, 2017)The new Hanacans factory is its second production base in Vietnam, with an annual production capacity of 700 million aluminum can bodies. To increase the overall capacity of its lines, Hanacans is working towards the production of can ends at its factory in Bach Nin Province, suburban Hanoi. When work is finished in October, total capacity of the two factories, for can bodies and can ends, will reach 2 billion cans a year.Since its acquisition of Hanacans in May 2014, SAC has introduced its leading-edge production technologies and quality control system to Hanacans, successfully increasing sales throughout the northern part of the country. SAC hopes to achieve further increases in sales in mid-Vietnam through its efforts to make Hanacans' new production line the finest in the region, offering superior products and answerinh the needs of the market.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. (SDK; TSE:4004, ADR:SHWDY), a major manufacturer of chemical products, serves a wide range of fields from heavy industry to electronics and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial, high-performance and high-purity gases and chemicals for semicon and other industries, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramic products, such as alumina, abrasives, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. The Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.