Germany accused President Trump last night of destroying Europe's trust and threatened to retaliate against new trade tariffs as the row over the weekend's disastrous G7 summit in Quebec escalated. In a combative appearance on German TV, Angela Merkel said that the EU was ready to take on the US in a trade war, and described Mr Trump's behaviour in the aftermath of the G7 meeting as "sobering and a bit depressing". - The Times Donald Trump tore up a G7 agreement and lashed out at his allies as ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...