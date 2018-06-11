

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin (LMT) announced The Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) selected the company's Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod for its Rafale aircraft. Lockheed Martin will provide the QEAF with pods, spares and deployment support for the Rafale. The company will begin Pod deliveries to the QEAF in 2019.



Sniper ATP detects, identifies, automatically tracks and laser-designates small tactical targets at long ranges. It also supports employment of all laser- and GPS-guided weapons against multiple fixed and moving targets.



