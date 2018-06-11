Following today's announcement from Netcompany Group A/S on the completion of the offering, please be informed that Netcompany Group A/S now meets the conditions to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 7 June 2018. In the Nasdaq trading system INET, the note code "WI" will be removed from the orderbook. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen or Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682608