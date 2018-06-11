

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's economy is forecast to grow at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, a survey from Bank of France revealed Monday.



The central bank kept is growth forecast for the second quarter unchanged at 0.3 percent. The economy had expanded 0.2 percent in the first quarter.



The manufacturing confidence dropped to 100.0 in May from 102.0 in April.



In May, industrial production subsided slightly, but business leaders expect industrial activity to grow substantially in June.



The business sentiment indicator in services came in at 101 May, down from 102 in April. Nonetheless, leaders expect a sharp recovery in services.



The business confidence index in construction held steady at 105 in May, after 104 in April. Business leaders expect construction activity to rise sharply in June.



